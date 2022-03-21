10x Banking Appoints Virginia Gambale as Non-Executive Director

"Virginia brings a wealth of experience to 10x that will drive innovation and support us in our mission to make banking 10x better," said Antony Jenkins CBE, Founder, Chair and CEO at 10x. "Driving competitive advantage for financial technology firms has been Virginia's life's work. As a former CIO her insights, guidance and support will prove invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth. Furthermore, her passion to foster diversity and inclusion in every business she touches is fully-aligned with the 10x ethos."

According to Ms. Gambale, "The progress that 10x has already made in securing $187 million Series C funding, and building a notable client list including JPMorgan Chase and Westpac, is very impressive. I am excited by the opportunity to work together with the 10x team to enable banks to deliver services to customers faster and more cost effectively, using intelligent and innovative technology. Virtualization of technology infrastructures is here to stay, and cloud-native SaaS solutions offer the optionality that firms need to evolve and remain agile. I am fully committed to bringing my experience to bear and contributing towards making SuperCore® the core banking platform of choice for the world's leading financial institutions."

An experienced technology leader, investor, and Board Director, with deep knowledge of financial services, Ms. Gambale has served on public company boards for more than 20 years across a variety of industries, including technology. She currently serves as a Director for: Nutanix (Board Chair), JAMF, First Derivatives, and Virtu Financial.

As a former senior operating executive of global corporations, Ms. Gambale held senior management positions (including CIO and Managing Director) at: Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust, Deutsche Bank and Marsh & McLennan. Additionally, she was the Head of Deutsche Bank Strategic Ventures, and subsequently a General Partner at Deutsche Bank Capital and ABS Ventures until founding Azimuth Partners, a strategic advisory firm focused on the use of disruptive technologies to assist mid-market and large corporations, in 2003.

