10x Genomics Announces Mega-Scale Single Cell Analysis for One Cent Per Cell at Human Cell Atlas General Meeting

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Human Cell Atlas General Meeting held September 29-30 in Milan, Italy, 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, shared new details about its upcoming product roadmap and its ongoing strategy to democratize access to single cell analysis.

During its Foundational Sponsor talk in the Sept. 29 Technology Showcase, 10x Genomics announced an imminent plan to deliver "single cell for a single cent." Through a series of new products and configurations expected to launch this quarter, 10x Genomics intends to deliver mega-scale single cell analysis at a cost as low as $0.01 per cell. 10x Genomics believes its upcoming launches, which enable 2.5 million cells per run and 5 million cells per kit, will be the most cost effective single cell products available for CRISPR screens, cell atlassing projects and other high-throughput applications.

"We know price is an important consideration, both for new researchers embarking on their first single cell experiment and current customers looking to do more – whether that's analyzing more cells or more samples, or running more experiments, more routinely," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "By continuing to deliver single cell technologies that offer superior performance and superior economics, we believe we can expand the single cell opportunity, drive widespread adoption and make single cell analysis the standard for most biological research."

In addition to new solutions for mega-scale applications, 10x Genomics' planned launches this quarter will feature cost effective products to increase access to and adoption of single cell in additional applications and use cases. These new offerings are expected to enable researchers to perform single cell experiments, even at a small scale, for approximately $560 per sample.

As part of the company's strategy to democratize access to single cell analysis, 10x Genomics introduced several new products earlier this year to drive down customer cost in multiple directions: per cell, per sample, per experiment and per project. This includes:

Chromium GEM-X Technology: In March, 10x Genomics launched the first two products on its new GEM-X technology architecture , which enables increased sensitivity and capture efficiency, improved robustness and scalability and a more than two-fold reduction in cost per cell.





In March, 10x Genomics launched the first two products on its new , which enables increased sensitivity and capture efficiency, improved robustness and scalability and a more than two-fold reduction in cost per cell. Chromium Xo: Last month, 10x Genomics announced the launch of Chromium Xo, the company's most affordable single cell instrument. Chromium Xo delivers the high-quality data, superior reproducibility and ease of use that the company's instrument-powered workflows are known for, at a U.S. list price of $25,000 .

"For nearly a decade, researchers have known 10x as the single cell technology leader," added Schnall-Levin. "Our upcoming launches will reinforce Chromium's leadership in both high performance and low cost, because researchers should never have to compromise one for the other. We can't wait to show the world what we've been working on."

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

