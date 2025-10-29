10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

New plate-based multiplexing unlocks ultra high-sample and cell-throughput single cell analysis to empower a broad range of studies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced the launch of the next generation of its high-performance Flex assay, featuring automation-compatible plate-based multiplexing. The new assay delivers cost-effective, highly scalable single cell analysis, empowering researchers to explore a broad range of studies - from high cell-number applications like functional genomics CRISPR screens to high-sample number applications like FFPE-based translational studies. With this assay, scientists can uncover new insights at scale and drive discoveries that were previously out of reach.

With the new assay, researchers can now profile up to 384 samples and 100 million cells per week using a 96-well plate format that integrates seamlessly with 10x's automated cell partitioning for reliable, high-quality results. Built on 10x's proven Flex chemistry, the assay delivers exceptional sensitivity and sequencing efficiency in a scalable workflow. Its automation-compatible, plate-based multiplexing supports modular usage, enabling greater experimental flexibility and scale while reducing reagent waste - delivering more data at lower cost and extending single cell analysis to studies that previously relied on bulk methods.

"As we increase scalability and ease of use, researchers are unlocking more - more samples, more conditions, more insights - at a fraction of the previous cost. And as AI-driven approaches evolve, the need for high-quality biological data is only accelerating," said Michael Schnall-Levin, Founding Scientist and Chief Technology Officer at 10x Genomics. "This next generation of Flex represents a transformational step forward in enabling large scale, foundational and translational studies, as well as routine single cell use."

Early access customers have begun using new Flex across a range of discovery and translational research programs.

"Single cell technologies have transformed our understanding of human health and disease. However, traditional single cell multi-omics approaches have typically profiled only thousands of cells per experiment, making it difficult to scale or capture the complex dynamics that underpin our immune response to disease," said Peter Skene, Senior Director, High Resolution Immunology at the Allen Institute. "The new 384-plex Flex assay from 10x Genomics is a game changer - enabling the profiling of millions of cells at a fraction of the cost. By fixing cells for batching and ensuring compatibility with liquid-handling automation, we can now explore functional immune responses with unprecedented depth and precision."

"The next generation of the Flex assay delivers 10x's most streamlined and robust single cell profiling to date," said Stephen Christensen, Senior Principal Scientist, Immunology at Pfizer. "The ability to multiplex entire studies and process them in less time will be a powerful enabler for accelerating drug discovery and development."

New Flex is now available globally. For more information, visit 10xgenomics.com or contact your 10x Genomics representative.

