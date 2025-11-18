New ASTRA Consortium Unites Asia-Pacific Scientists to Build Pan-Cancer Spatial Atlas Powered by 10x Genomics' Xenium

Initiative led by researchers in Australia and Japan aims to map cancer and immune interactions to advance precision oncology across the region

PLEASANTON, Calif. and SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc . (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia and the University of Tokyo in Japan, today announced an initiative to create a comprehensive pan-cancer spatial atlas. The Asia-Pacific Spatial Translational Research Alliance (ASTRA), a consortium that fosters collaboration in spatial research across the Asia-Pacific region, will use 10x Genomics' Xenium spatial platform to map how cancer and immune cells communicate across 2,000 tumor samples.

ASTRA will bring together molecular and spatial data across cancer types. The resulting atlas will serve as a shared foundation for precision oncology in the Asia-Pacific, linking cellular context, genetic diversity and population-scale insights that have been underrepresented in global cancer data.

Led by Dr. Ankur Sharma of the Garvan Institute and Dr. Yutaka Suzuki of the University of Tokyo, ASTRA brings together cancer researchers, clinicians and data scientists to study ten major cancer types using custom Xenium panels tailored to specific tissues. By integrating molecular and spatial data across tumor types, the project will identify immune interactions and molecular features that differ across populations, building a shared reference for cancer biology that informs both local and global therapeutic development.

"ASTRA represents a new model for scientific collaboration - agile, distributed and deeply connected to the healthcare needs of the Asia-Pacific region," said Dr. Ankur Sharma, Laboratory Head at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. "By combining our expertise and leveraging 10x's cutting-edge Xenium spatial technology, we aim to build the most comprehensive cancer atlas for our part of the world."

"ASTRA represents a powerful step toward global equity in cancer research," said Dr. Yutaka Suzuki, Professor at the University of Tokyo. "By uniting leading researchers across the Asia-Pacific and leveraging 10x Genomics' Xenium technology, we can capture the cellular complexity of cancer in our populations and build a shared foundation for truly personalized medicine."

Initially launched through collaboration between research teams in Australia and Japan, ASTRA will expand participation to include additional partners across the broader Asia-Pacific region, establishing new regional spatial biology hubs and digital infrastructure for data sharing. The effort will also address logistical barriers such as biospecimen movement and data harmonization to ensure high-quality, cross-border collaboration.

"This is the latest large-scale international research initiative powered by 10x. We're thrilled to be a part of this ambitious, multi-country effort to chart the cellular complexity of cancer," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "Projects like ASTRA show how spatial biology connects researchers across borders and helps translate cellular insight into treatments that reflect global patient diversity."

ASTRA is supported by the Adopting Sustainable Partnerships for Innovative Research Ecosystem (ASPIRE) program, a bilateral initiative between Japan's Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) and Australia's National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC). The ASTRA Consortium will formally launch at the inaugural ASTRA Conference, taking place November 19-21, 2025, in Sydney, Australia, where investigators will share early pilot data generated on the Xenium platform and outline plans to scale the atlas across cancer types, institutions, and regional hubs.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

About the Garvan Institute of Medical Research

The Garvan Institute of Medical Research brings together world-leading researchers and clinicians, collaborating locally and globally, to advance our understanding of disease, particularly cancer, immune diseases and genetic disorders. We see a future where all diseases can be prevented, treated or cured. Building on our scientific strengths in genomics, cancer and immunology, enabled by cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities, we will drive more of our discoveries to clinical and societal impact.

About the University of Tokyo

Founded in 1877 as Japan's first national university, the University of Tokyo is an educational and research institution comprising 15 faculties and graduate schools, along with 11 affiliated research institutes. Guided by the fundamental policy "UTokyo Compass: Into a Sea of Diversity — Creating the Future through Dialogue," announced by President Teruo Fujii in September 2021, the University aims to collaborate with a variety of stakeholders to address social challenges.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( https://www.10xgenomics.com/ ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.