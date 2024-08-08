10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif. , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $153.1 million for the second quarter, a 4% increase over the corresponding period of 2023, primarily driven by stronger contributions from consumables.

for the second quarter, a 4% increase over the corresponding period of 2023, primarily driven by stronger contributions from consumables. Began shipping Xenium Prime 5K , which measures 5,000 genes and features an enhanced chemistry to deliver excellent per-gene sensitivity, improved specificity and spatial fidelity, and integrated multimodal cell segmentation.

, which measures 5,000 genes and features an enhanced chemistry to deliver excellent per-gene sensitivity, improved specificity and spatial fidelity, and integrated multimodal cell segmentation. Announced that the Garvan Institute of Medical Research selected Chromium GEM-X for its new TenK10K project, which intends to map 50 million human cells to identify unique genomic fingerprints of autoimmune diseases, heart diseases and cancer.

"While it's a challenging macro environment, we saw strong demand for spatial and single cell consumables this quarter, fueled by significant product launches earlier this year," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We remain confident in the strength, differentiation and long-term potential of our platforms as we evolve our commercial organization and continue to execute our strategy."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $153.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 4% increase from $146.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross margin was flat year over year at 68%.

Operating expenses were $146.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 10% decrease from $163.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. This decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, and a decrease in laboratory materials and supplies.

Operating loss was $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $63.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $38.5 million of stock-based compensation for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $45.7 million of stock-based compensation for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $37.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a net loss of $62.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $380.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is updating its outlook for the full year 2024. The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $640 million to $660 million versus a prior range of $670 million to $690 million. The updated range represents 3% to 7% growth over full year 2023 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum, potential, organization, strategy, demand, progress and launches, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer usage and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the company's 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( https://www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue (1) $ 153,104

$ 146,819

$ 294,110

$ 281,104 Cost of revenue (2) 48,884

47,207

96,976

83,102 Gross profit 104,220

99,612

197,134

198,002 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 62,918

71,460

131,556

138,558 Selling, general and administrative (2) 83,039

91,510

168,813

174,790 Total operating expenses 145,957

162,970

300,369

313,348 Loss from operations (41,737)

(63,358)

(103,235)

(115,346) Other income (expense):













Interest income 4,715

4,100

9,451

7,969 Interest expense (1)

(5)

(2)

(24) Other expense, net (56)

(1,504)

(1,096)

(3,020) Total other income 4,658

2,591

8,353

4,925 Loss before provision for income taxes (37,079)

(60,767)

(94,882)

(110,421) Provision for income taxes 818

1,647

2,964

2,740 Net loss $ (37,897)

$ (62,414)

$ (97,846)

$ (113,161)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.82)

$ (0.97) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in

computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 120,066,972

116,707,672

119,461,485

116,166,776





(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Instruments













Chromium $ 8,792

$ 12,859

$ 16,642

$ 24,485 Spatial 15,060

18,096

32,663

25,646 Total instruments revenue 23,852

30,955

49,305

50,131 Consumables













Chromium 94,108

100,794

178,035

201,890 Spatial 29,254

11,694

55,662

22,976 Total consumables revenue 123,362

112,488

233,697

224,866 Services 5,890

3,376

11,108

6,107 Total revenue $ 153,104

$ 146,819

$ 294,110

$ 281,104





The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Americas













United States $ 89,672

$ 88,394

$ 165,309

$ 164,675 Americas (excluding United States) 3,419

3,149

7,412

5,664 Total Americas 93,091

91,543

172,721

170,339 Europe, Middle East and Africa 37,362

31,246

72,083

59,668 Asia-Pacific













China 13,738

12,755

27,662

26,786 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 8,913

11,275

21,644

24,311 Total Asia-Pacific 22,651

24,030

49,306

51,097 Total Revenue $ 153,104

$ 146,819

$ 294,110

$ 281,104





(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue $ 2,247

$ 1,835

$ 4,280

$ 3,296 Research and development 17,862

19,560

34,750

37,340 Selling, general and administrative 18,383

24,301

35,591

47,161 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 38,492

$ 45,696

$ 74,621

$ 87,797

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,824

$ 359,284 Marketable securities 269

29,411 Accounts receivable, net 91,178

114,832 Inventory 88,272

73,706 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,612

18,789 Total current assets 579,155

596,022 Property and equipment, net 263,285

279,571 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,872

65,361 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 16,658

16,616 Other noncurrent assets 5,187

3,062 Total assets $ 929,668

$ 965,143 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,248

$ 15,738 Accrued compensation and related benefits 20,078

30,105 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,437

56,648 Deferred revenue 16,436

13,150 Operating lease liabilities 10,820

11,521 Total current liabilities 111,019

127,162 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 78,662

83,849 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 11,358

8,814 Other noncurrent liabilities 4,571

4,275 Total liabilities 205,610

224,100 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,106,752

2,025,890 Accumulated deficit (1,382,266)

(1,284,420) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (430)

(429) Total stockholders' equity 724,058

741,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 929,668

$ 965,143

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.