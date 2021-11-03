10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $125.3 million for the third quarter, representing a 74% increase over the corresponding period of 2020 and an 8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021.



for the third quarter, representing a 74% increase over the corresponding period of 2020 and an 8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Began shipping the Chromium X instrument, providing flexible analysis of up to one million cells per experiment, and high-throughput Gene Expression and Immune Profiling consumables, enabling affordable and routine large-scale gene expression and multiomic analyses.



Continued the strong momentum of customer publications by surpassing 3,000 research papers using our products, advancing scientific discovery in application areas such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious disease.

"Our team delivered strong results this quarter, successfully launching the Chromium X while navigating the complexities of this operating environment," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Our conviction in the vast opportunity ahead remains as strong as ever, and we will accelerate our investments to continue to innovate, drive scale and fulfill the promise of single cell and spatial biology."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $125.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a 74% increase from $71.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily the result of increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base.

Gross margin was 80% for the third quarter of 2021, which is flat as compared to 80% for the corresponding prior year period as lower accrued royalties related to the Bio-Rad litigation were offset by the impact in shifting product mix.

Operating expenses were $116.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 5% decrease from $122.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was driven by lower in-process research and development expense this quarter due to the $40.6 million charge during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 related to the acquisition of CartaNA and decreased legal expenses. This decrease was partially offset by increased operating expenses related to higher personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, increased expenses related to facilities and technology and increased marketing expenses.

Operating loss was $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $65.3 million for the corresponding prior year period which included $40.6 million of in-process research and development expense related to the acquisition of CartaNA. Operating loss includes $26.0 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of $65.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $600.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is revising its full year 2021 revenue guidance to $490 million to $500 million, representing 64% to 67% growth over full year 2020 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com . The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 3,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,200 issued patents and patent applications.

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 125,297



$ 71,817



$ 346,960



$ 186,627

Cost of revenue (1) 24,518



14,411



46,493



39,571

Gross profit 100,779



57,406



300,467



147,056

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 54,582



30,143



149,867



83,670

In-process research and development —



40,637



—



40,637

Selling, general and administrative (1) 62,076



51,549



187,683



146,352

Accrued contingent liabilities —



332



(660)



956

Total operating expenses 116,658



122,661



336,890



271,615

Loss from operations (15,879)



(65,255)



(36,423)



(124,559)

Other income (expense):













Interest income 49



28



157



1,471

Interest expense (219)



(397)



(649)



(1,365)

Other (expense) income, net (599)



361



(807)



121

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



—



(1,521)

Total other expense (769)



(8)



(1,299)



(1,294)

Loss before provision for income taxes (16,648)



(65,263)



(37,722)



(125,853)

Provision for income taxes 523



585



2,052



1,305

Net loss $ (17,171)



$ (65,848)



$ (39,774)



$ (127,158)

Other comprehensive income:













Foreign currency translation adjustment 136



(366)



244



(6)

Comprehensive loss $ (17,035)



$ (66,214)



$ (39,530)



$ (127,164)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)



$ (0.65)



$ (0.36)



$ (1.28)

Weighted-average shares of common stock used in

computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 110,874,249



101,341,945



109,826,104



99,058,139











(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:











Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 878



$ 398



$ 2,183



$ 1,108

Research and development 11,226



5,467



30,162



14,398

Selling, general and administrative 13,846



7,919



36,713



18,851

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,950



$ 13,784



$ 69,058



$ 34,357



10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 600,440



$ 663,603

Restricted cash 28



16,567

Accounts receivable, net 78,430



51,208

Inventory 51,141



29,959

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,065



13,029

Total current assets 744,104



774,366

Property and equipment, net 142,589



72,840

Restricted cash 8,597



8,474

Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,715



46,983

Goodwill 4,511



—

Other non-current assets 30,056



26,678

Total assets $ 990,572



$ 929,341

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,037



$ 4,709

Accrued compensation and related benefits 27,182



15,383

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,187



43,453

Deferred revenue 5,505



4,472

Operating lease liabilities 4,464



5,936

Accrued contingent liabilities —



44,173

Total current liabilities 100,375



118,126

Accrued license fee, noncurrent 5,814



11,171

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 75,735



57,042

Other noncurrent liabilities 8,427



3,930

Total liabilities 190,351



190,269

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 1,644,897



1,544,218

Accumulated deficit (844,872)



(805,098)

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 194



(50)

Total stockholders' equity 800,221



739,072

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 990,572



$ 929,341



