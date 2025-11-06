10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

10x Genomics, Inc.

Nov 06, 2025, 16:05 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Updates

  • Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $172.9 million in the second quarter, which included $27.3 million related to one-time license and royalty revenue. Third quarter revenue represents a 2% increase sequentially, excluding the second quarter one-time license and royalty revenue.
  • Started shipping the next-generation of Chromium Flex, delivering cost-effective, highly-scalable, plate-based single cell analysis and empowering researchers to explore a broad range of studies.
  • Launched Xenium Protein, the first fully-integrated spatial multiomic workflow enabling simultaneous RNA and protein detection on the same tissue section in a single automated run.
  • Ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $482.1 million, representing a $35 million increase over the prior quarter.

"Our team delivered a solid third quarter, and we continue to see notable enthusiasm for our single cell and spatial products," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Our strong balance sheet and disciplined execution give us confidence to navigate the current environment, while our technology leadership and innovation position us to win and drive long-term growth."

Third  Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 2% decrease from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in instrument revenue.

Gross margin was 67% for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 70% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix and higher inventory write-downs, partially offset by lower royalties and lower warranty costs.

Operating expenses were $132.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 10% decrease from $147.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel expenses and outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to operating loss of $41.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $35.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $482.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue Guidance

10x Genomics expects fourth quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $154 million to $158 million, representing a 6% decline from the corresponding prior year period and 5% growth sequentially at the midpoint.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services, opportunities and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 13, 2025, and the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 9, 2025, and for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Products and services revenue (1)

$         148,019


$         151,559


$         430,999


$         445,554

License and royalty revenue (1)

983


95


45,794


210

Revenue

149,002


151,654


476,793


445,764

Cost of products and services revenue (2)

48,695


45,261


145,957


142,237

Gross profit

100,307


106,393


330,836


303,527

Operating expenses:








Research and development (2)

57,194


66,174


182,663


197,730

Selling, general and administrative (2)

75,355


81,704


239,517


250,517

Gain on settlement



(49,900)


Total operating expenses

132,549


147,878


372,280


448,247

Loss from operations

(32,242)


(41,485)


(41,444)


(144,720)

Other income (expense):








Interest income

5,199


4,971


13,156


14,422

Interest expense

3


(2)



(4)

Other income (expense), net

(1,165)


2,078


3,574


982

Total other income

4,037


7,047


16,730


15,400

Loss before provision for income taxes

(28,205)


(34,438)


(24,714)


(129,320)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(733)


1,315


2,578


4,279

Net loss

$          (27,472)


$          (35,753)


$          (27,292)


$       (133,599)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$              (0.22)


$              (0.30)


$              (0.22)


$              (1.11)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per
share, basic and diluted

125,502,291


120,733,030


123,965,205


120,067,168

(1)

The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Instruments








Chromium

$              4,927


$              7,641


$           16,567


$           24,283

Spatial

$              7,072


11,415


$           24,744


44,078

Total instruments revenue

11,999


19,056


41,311


68,361

Consumables








Chromium

92,519


96,536


262,416


274,571

Spatial

35,373


29,668


103,017


85,330

Total consumables revenue

127,892


126,204


365,433


359,901

Services

8,128


6,299


24,255


17,292

Products and services revenue

148,019


151,559


$         430,999


$         445,554

License and royalty revenue

983


95


$           45,794


$                 210

Total revenue

$         149,002


$         151,654


$         476,793


$         445,764

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Americas








United States*

$           77,246


$           84,723


$         267,555


$         250,032

Americas (excluding United States)

2,625


3,099


$              9,044


10,511

Total Americas

79,871


87,822


276,599


260,543

Europe, Middle East and Africa

41,624


37,851


108,253


109,934

Asia-Pacific








China

15,189


15,030


55,242


42,692

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

12,318


10,951


36,699


32,595

Total Asia-Pacific

27,507


25,981


91,941


75,287

Total revenue

$         149,002


$         151,654


$         476,793


$         445,764

* Includes license and royalty revenue.


(2)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Cost of revenue

$              2,011


$              2,169


$              6,481


$              6,127

Research and development

11,318


15,978


38,037


50,728

Selling, general and administrative

11,935


15,763


39,067


51,354

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           25,264


$           33,910


$           83,585


$         108,209

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         432,508


$         344,067

Marketable securities

49,576


49,335

Accounts receivable, net

43,779


87,862

Other receivables

52,813


606

Inventory

61,956


83,107

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,195


19,410

Total current assets

659,827


584,387

Property and equipment, net

232,534


252,648

Restricted cash

201


Operating lease right-of-use assets

63,650


57,290

Goodwill

4,511


4,511

Intangible assets, net

64,759


15,671

Other noncurrent assets

1,879


4,129

Total assets

$      1,027,361


$         918,636

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$           18,069


$           12,909

Accrued compensation and related benefits

37,084


33,615

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,766


41,165

Deferred revenue

22,139


20,658

Operating lease liabilities

10,543


9,286

Contingent consideration, current

23,723


Total current liabilities

147,324


117,633

Contingent consideration, noncurrent

1,210


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

76,442


73,327

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

10,871


12,513

Other noncurrent liabilities

6,394


5,029

Total liabilities

242,241


208,502

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock


Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,279,319


2,177,672

Accumulated deficit

(1,494,339)


(1,467,047)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

138


(493)

Total stockholders' equity

785,120


710,134

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      1,027,361


$         918,636

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced the launch of the next generation of its...
10x Genomics and Anthropic Partner to Make Single Cell and Spatial Analysis More Accessible Through Claude for Life Sciences

10x Genomics and Anthropic Partner to Make Single Cell and Spatial Analysis More Accessible Through Claude for Life Sciences

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, and Anthropic, an AI safety and research company and creator of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics