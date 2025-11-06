10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $172.9 million in the second quarter, which included $27.3 million related to one-time license and royalty revenue. Third quarter revenue represents a 2% increase sequentially, excluding the second quarter one-time license and royalty revenue.

Started shipping the next-generation of Chromium Flex, delivering cost-effective, highly-scalable, plate-based single cell analysis and empowering researchers to explore a broad range of studies.

Launched Xenium Protein, the first fully-integrated spatial multiomic workflow enabling simultaneous RNA and protein detection on the same tissue section in a single automated run.

Ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $482.1 million, representing a $35 million increase over the prior quarter.

"Our team delivered a solid third quarter, and we continue to see notable enthusiasm for our single cell and spatial products," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Our strong balance sheet and disciplined execution give us confidence to navigate the current environment, while our technology leadership and innovation position us to win and drive long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 2% decrease from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in instrument revenue.

Gross margin was 67% for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 70% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix and higher inventory write-downs, partially offset by lower royalties and lower warranty costs.

Operating expenses were $132.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 10% decrease from $147.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel expenses and outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to operating loss of $41.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $35.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $482.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue Guidance

10x Genomics expects fourth quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $154 million to $158 million, representing a 6% decline from the corresponding prior year period and 5% growth sequentially at the midpoint.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services, opportunities and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 13, 2025, and the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 9, 2025, and for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Products and services revenue (1) $ 148,019

$ 151,559

$ 430,999

$ 445,554 License and royalty revenue (1) 983

95

45,794

210 Revenue 149,002

151,654

476,793

445,764 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 48,695

45,261

145,957

142,237 Gross profit 100,307

106,393

330,836

303,527 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 57,194

66,174

182,663

197,730 Selling, general and administrative (2) 75,355

81,704

239,517

250,517 Gain on settlement —

—

(49,900)

— Total operating expenses 132,549

147,878

372,280

448,247 Loss from operations (32,242)

(41,485)

(41,444)

(144,720) Other income (expense):













Interest income 5,199

4,971

13,156

14,422 Interest expense 3

(2)

—

(4) Other income (expense), net (1,165)

2,078

3,574

982 Total other income 4,037

7,047

16,730

15,400 Loss before provision for income taxes (28,205)

(34,438)

(24,714)

(129,320) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (733)

1,315

2,578

4,279 Net loss $ (27,472)

$ (35,753)

$ (27,292)

$ (133,599)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.22)

$ (1.11) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share, basic and diluted 125,502,291

120,733,030

123,965,205

120,067,168

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Instruments













Chromium $ 4,927

$ 7,641

$ 16,567

$ 24,283 Spatial $ 7,072

11,415

$ 24,744

44,078 Total instruments revenue 11,999

19,056

41,311

68,361 Consumables













Chromium 92,519

96,536

262,416

274,571 Spatial 35,373

29,668

103,017

85,330 Total consumables revenue 127,892

126,204

365,433

359,901 Services 8,128

6,299

24,255

17,292 Products and services revenue 148,019

151,559

$ 430,999

$ 445,554 License and royalty revenue 983

95

$ 45,794

$ 210 Total revenue $ 149,002

$ 151,654

$ 476,793

$ 445,764

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Americas













United States* $ 77,246

$ 84,723

$ 267,555

$ 250,032 Americas (excluding United States) 2,625

3,099

$ 9,044

10,511 Total Americas 79,871

87,822

276,599

260,543 Europe, Middle East and Africa 41,624

37,851

108,253

109,934 Asia-Pacific













China 15,189

15,030

55,242

42,692 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 12,318

10,951

36,699

32,595 Total Asia-Pacific 27,507

25,981

91,941

75,287 Total revenue $ 149,002

$ 151,654

$ 476,793

$ 445,764

* Includes license and royalty revenue.



(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue $ 2,011

$ 2,169

$ 6,481

$ 6,127 Research and development 11,318

15,978

38,037

50,728 Selling, general and administrative 11,935

15,763

39,067

51,354 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,264

$ 33,910

$ 83,585

$ 108,209

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,508

$ 344,067 Marketable securities 49,576

49,335 Accounts receivable, net 43,779

87,862 Other receivables 52,813

606 Inventory 61,956

83,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,195

19,410 Total current assets 659,827

584,387 Property and equipment, net 232,534

252,648 Restricted cash 201

— Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,650

57,290 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 64,759

15,671 Other noncurrent assets 1,879

4,129 Total assets $ 1,027,361

$ 918,636 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,069

$ 12,909 Accrued compensation and related benefits 37,084

33,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,766

41,165 Deferred revenue 22,139

20,658 Operating lease liabilities 10,543

9,286 Contingent consideration, current 23,723

— Total current liabilities 147,324

117,633 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 1,210

— Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 76,442

73,327 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 10,871

12,513 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,394

5,029 Total liabilities 242,241

208,502 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,279,319

2,177,672 Accumulated deficit (1,494,339)

(1,467,047) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 138

(493) Total stockholders' equity 785,120

710,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,027,361

$ 918,636

