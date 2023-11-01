10x Genomics to Present at the Stephens 25th Annual Conference

News provided by

10x Genomics, Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens 25th Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

Also from this source

10x Genomics Comments on Second UPC Preliminary Injunction Decision

10x Genomics Comments on Second UPC Preliminary Injunction Decision

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that the European Unified Patent Court ("UPC") has...
10x Wins Injunction From Unified Patent Court Banning Sales of NanoString's CosMx Products in Europe

10x Wins Injunction From Unified Patent Court Banning Sales of NanoString's CosMx Products in Europe

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that the European Unified Patent Court ("UPC") issued...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.