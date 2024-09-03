10x Genomics Unveils Chromium Xo: A Low-Cost Instrument to Expand Access to High-Performance Single Cell Research

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced the launch of Chromium Xo, a new addition to its fleet of Chromium single cell instruments. Designed to meet the needs of researchers who desire high-quality data on limited budgets, Chromium Xo offers an affordable entry point into routine, high-performance single cell analysis.

"Chromium Xo is the latest in a series of 10x innovations intended to democratize single cell analysis because we never want researchers to have to settle for anything less than the best," said Ben Hindson, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder. "With Chromium Xo, we're not just lowering the cost barrier; we're empowering more researchers to achieve high-quality, repeatable results necessary for meaningful scientific breakthroughs."

Chromium Xo is 10x Genomics' most affordable single cell instrument, delivering the high-quality data, superior reproducibility and ease of use that the company's instrument-powered workflows are known for, at a U.S. list price of $25,000.

Chromium Xo is specifically designed to run 10x Genomics' industry-leading GEM-X 3' assay, which provides up to 80% cell capture and more than 40% higher gene sensitivity compared to alternative non-10x methods. GEM-X technology also enables researchers to generate more usable reads to detect more genes with less sequencing, potentially saving more than 50% on sequencing costs compared to non-10x methods.

In addition, there is a path for researchers to seamlessly upgrade to Chromium X to access the full breadth of the company's single cell portfolio, including assays for FFPE samples and immune profiling.

With features like automation to partition hundreds of thousands of cells in minutes and an intuitive push-button interface for efficient cell processing, Chromium instruments remove many of the challenges and inconsistencies of manual, instrument-less workflows. The instrument-powered Chromium platform enables high data quality and twice the sample recovery as manual methods. In addition, Chromium instruments streamline the workflow, improve scalability and enable superior reproducibility, resulting in less hands-on time, lower labor and experimental costs and faster time to results compared to alternative single cell workflows.

Added Hindson, "Our ultimate goal is to enable high-performance single cell analysis for $100 per sample. With Chromium Xo and what's planned in our pipeline, we are continuing to drive our Chromium technology in that direction so more researchers can rely on these methods more often."

Chromium Xo is now shipping globally.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which fall under the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "see," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ("10x Genomics") and others' product launches, performance, configuration, costs, capabilities, requirements, workflows, adoption and pipeline. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics' financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.