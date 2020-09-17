$11.2 Billion Worldwide Preschool or Child Care Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preschool or Child Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Children's Tree House
  • EuroKids International Private Limited
  • Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.
  • Little Einsteins
  • Little Elly
  • Modern Montessori International
  • SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.
  • SHEMROCK Group of Preschools
  • Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Zee Learn Limited

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Preschool or Child Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad960f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

