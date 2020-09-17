$11.2 Billion Worldwide Preschool or Child Care Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Preschool or Child Care - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Children's Tree House

EuroKids International Private Limited

Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.

Little Einsteins

Little Elly

Modern Montessori International

SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.

SHEMROCK Group of Preschools

Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.

Zee Learn Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Preschool or Child Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad960f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

