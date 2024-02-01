11.24% CAGR Growth in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Solution (on-premise and cloud-based), mode of transportation (roadways, railways, and airways), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The transportation management systems (TMS) market is estimated to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large organizations dominate the on-premises solutions market due to their focus on data security over cost-effectiveness. These solutions, installed on the organization's infrastructure, ensure end-to-end quality control and are preferred for handling critical data. They generate revenue through one-time perpetual licenses and offer greater customization and control. In today's risk-conscious environment, the emphasis on risk management has driven the demand for on-premises solutions, particularly among less price-sensitive buyers prioritizing security.

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on Solution (On-premise and Cloud-based), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, and Airways), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

North America is expected to contribute 37% to the global TMS market growth during the forecast period. North America's widespread adoption of cloud technology fuels the growth of TMS. The region's healthcare market, driven by increased technology spending under the Affordable Care Act, contributes significantly. Additionally, TMS finds acceptance in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, leveraging the region's mature industrial sector and the strong presence of top TMS providers.

Increasing number of smart-connected devices is a key factor driving growth. The increasing complexity of managing multiple devices drives the demand for machine-to-machine (M2M) and machine-to-human (M2H) communications. TMS utilize various technologies like RFID and GPS to efficiently monitor and manage physical assets, leading to improved business processes and real-time decision-making. The global rise in connected devices is a key driver of TMS demand.

The rise of the meta-intelligence concept is a primary trend shaping the growth.

is a primary trend shaping the growth. Data privacy concerns are challenging the growth.

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Benefits

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) offer various benefits across logistics and supply chain management. These systems streamline freight management, fleet management, and shipment tracking, optimizing routes and enhancing warehouse and inventory management. TMS also facilitates carrier management, freight brokerage, and freight visibility, supporting transportation planning and efficient billing and payment processes. They enable load tendering, multi-modal transportation, and last-mile delivery, all while providing real-time analytics and demand forecasting. Additionally, TMS helps manage transportation costs, ensure compliance, and facilitate electronic data interchange (EDI). They support cross-docking, reverse logistics, inbound and outbound logistics, and supply chain visibility, along with company management and load consolidation. TMS also excels in handling intermodal and international transportation needs.

What are the key data covered in this Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the TMS industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) companies

