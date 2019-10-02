$11.52 Billion Air Insulated Switchgear Market Outlook - Global Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Insulated Switchgear - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Insulated Switchgear market accounted for $6.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2026.
Increasing investments in electrical networks, increasing electricity and rising power generation capacity additions are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, increasing competition from unorganized sector may hamper market growth. Moreover, growing focus on renewable power generation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is an equipment which uses air as an insulation medium. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. Air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.
On the basis of application, transmission and distribution is going to have lucrative growth during forecast period due to growing demand for reliable delivery of electric power. By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have growing importance during forecast period due to rising power generation capacity and presence of manufacturing facilities in this region.
Some of the key players in Air Insulated Switchgear Market include
- ABB Ltd
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Toshiba Corporation
- Crompton Greaves Ltd
- Elatec Power Distribution GmbH
- Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD
- Efacec Power Solutions
- Alfanar Group
- Ormazabal
- Zpeu PLC
- Tavrida Electric AG
- C&S Electric Limited
- Lucy Electric
- Tepco Group
- Arteche
- Nissin Electric Co Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Installation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Indoor
5.3 Outdoor
6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low voltage AIS (<_1 />6.3 Medium voltage AIS (1.1 kV - 36 kV)
6.4 High voltage AIS (> 36 kV)
7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infrastructure & Transportation
7.3 Manufacturing & Processing
7.4 Transmission & Distribution
7.5 Other End Users
8 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
