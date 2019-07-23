$11.6 Billion Well Intervention Market, 2024 - Propelled Exploration & Production Activities to Drive the Well Intervention Market

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Well Intervention Market by Service (Logging & Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Artificial Lift), Type (Light, Medium, Heavy) Application (Onshore, Offshore) Well (Horizontal, Vertical) Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The well intervention market is estimated to be USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global well intervention market between 2019 and 2024. The North American oil production is rising drastically, with a growth rate of 8.5% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the continuous shale activities in the region are driving the demand for well intervention operations. The upstream operators, such as Total, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Apache, also have a significant presence in North America. This creates more opportunities for oilfield service providers to capture long-term contracts.

The oil & gas wells must perform efficiently and produce hydrocarbons uninterruptedly once production starts, post well drilling and completion. But, with time, the well parts and equipment worn out, tubulars develop leaks and the production declines due to pressure failure. The upstream operators demand well intervention operations in order to address these challenges. Intervention services are economical and help the operators reduce the operational cost of production.

Well intervention operations are done using the slickline, wireline, or coiled tubing tools to clear the sand from falling into the well, to remove the paraffin, hydrates, or to clear the debris through the fishing operations. Moreover, the pressure is also lifted with the help of artificial lifts, which is done with the help of Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs), so that the trapped oil & gas comes to the surface.

The shale developments in North America, Asia Pacific, and South & Central America is the major driver for the well intervention market. Moreover, the stabilized oil prices have encouraged investments in the production enhancement and recovery of onshore and offshore fields, thus driving the growth of the well intervention market. The major challenge faced by the players in well intervention business is to cope with the operational challenges that arise while drilling high-pressure high-temperature wells.

The major equipment & service providers in the well intervention market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, BHGE, Weatherford, and NOV.

