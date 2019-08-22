$11.69 Billion Household Robots Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Robots - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Robots market accounted for $2.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.69 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for autonomous robots and high technological advancements in household robots are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, legal safety and data privacy regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, focusing on the improvement of endurance capability in robots is providing ample growth opportunities.



A household robot is a type of service robot, an autonomous robot that is primarily used for household chores but may also be used for education, entertainment or therapy. While most household robots are simplistic, some are connected to WiFi home networks or smart environments and are autonomous to a high degree and these robots can also be used in indoor and outdoor applications.



Based on the offering, products segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as products are becoming more reliable and require less frequent maintenance due to factors such as better design or reparability over time. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing consumer preferences in this region and increased investment in these robots, particularly in countries such as South Korea, Japan, and China is driving the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Household Robots Market, By Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.3 Products



6 Global Household Robots Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Entertainment and Leisure

6.3 Domestic



7 Global Household Robots Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Window Cleaner

7.3 Vacuuming

7.4 Robot Toys and Hobby Systems

7.5 Pool Cleaning

7.6 Lawn Mowing

7.7 Floor Cleaning Robots

7.8 Elderly Assistance and Handicap Systems

7.9 Companionship

7.10 Others Applications



8 Global Household Robots Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 TEMI

10.2 Samsung

10.3 Robomow

10.4 Neato Robotics

10.5 Monoprice

10.6 Miele

10.7 Maytronics

10.8 LG

10.9 Lego Group

10.10 Irobot

10.11 Ilife Innovations

10.12 Husqvarna Group

10.13 Hayward Industries

10.14 Ecovacs Robotics

10.15 Dyson

10.16 Deere & Company

10.17 BSH Hausgerte

10.18 Bobsweep

10.19 Blue Frog Robotics

10.20 Alfred Karcher



