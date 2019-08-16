$11.7 Billion Plant Genomics Market - Global Forecast 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Genomics Market by Objective (Extraction, Sequencing, Genotyping, Gene Expression, MAS, and GMO-trait Purity Testing), Type (Molecular Engineering and Genetic Engineering), Trait, Application, and Region - Global Forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for plant genomics is estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2025.

Plant genomics is the process of developing new plant lines with improved genotypic characteristics by crossing two or more plants to produce an offspring that shares the required traits of the parent plants. The plant genomics market has been evolving for decades, and with the growing demand for better-quality crops with high yield, technological advancements have been booming in the market.

The scope of plant genomics has shifted from a simple molecular database collection through sequencing to a more advanced understanding of DNA functions and effects through the methylation process. The application of these technologies in the field of agriculture is projected to improve global food security.



Since the last decade, research in plant genomics has gained momentum, with the development and commercialization of important technologies such as microarrays, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCRs), and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing technologies such as nanopore sequencing, next-generation sequencing, Illumina HiSeq, and PacBiosequencing.



Growth of research in plant genomics requires the support of government authorities and private investment firms, to increase the potential prospects of utilizing genetic information.



The environmental effects of using agrochemicals, the need for environment-friendly & innovative production methods, the advent of agricultural modernization, and the demand for a better value for crops have increased the possibilities of new avenues for the agricultural community.



The application of biotechnological methods in plant genomics effectively reduces the time taken to study the plant gene processes. It also helps in discovering more information about the function of the gene of interest. With the declining cost of genetic services in all industries, the use of plant genomic techniques is expected to grow, which is, in turn, projected to drive the global market.



The key drivers of this industry include the need for technological advancements; a rise in demand for improved crop varieties; cost-effectiveness of genomics; and rise in plant genome funding, which is fueling the adoption of innovative technologies, ensuring strong market growth for plant genomics.

Key players in this market include ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and LGC Limited (UK). Players such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Illumina, Inc. (US) are both technology and service providers who have streamlined their supply chains in providing plant genomic services.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Technological Advancements Ensuring Strong Market Growth

5.3.2 Rise in Demand for Improved Crop Varieties

5.3.3 Cost-Effectiveness of Genomics

5.3.4 Rise in Plant Genome Funding Fueling the Adoption of Innovative Technologies

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Less Usage of Automated Instruments Due to High Cost

5.4.2 High Cost of Infrastructure

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Growth in Emerging Economies Providing Huge Scope for Market Development

5.5.2 Rising Opportunities for Using Novel DNA Sequencing Technologies

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Lack of Awareness in Handling Modern Plant Genomic Technologies, in Developing Economies

5.6.2 Hazardous Effects of GMO's Limiting Research Practices in Plant Genomics



6 Regulations

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 North America

6.1.1.1 US

6.1.1.2 Canada

6.1.1.3 Mexico

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.2.1 Germany

6.1.3 Asia Pacific

6.1.3.1 China

6.1.3.2 India

6.1.3.3 Australia

6.1.3.4 Japan

6.1.4 South Africa



7 Plant Genomics Market, By Objective

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Dna/Rna Sequencing

7.1.1.1 The Dna/Rna Sequencing Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in the Plant Genomics Market

7.1.2 Genotyping

7.1.2.1 The Genotyping Segment Accounted for the Largest Share in North America Due to Its High Accuracy and Efficiency in the Plant Genomics Market

7.1.3 Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS)

7.1.3.1 The Use of MAS in Plant Genomics is Increasing Due to the Involvement of Marker Allele, Which Identifies Disease Resistance Traits Among Plants

7.1.4 Gene Expression Profiling

7.1.4.1 Next-Generation Technology Provides A Better Approach Toward Gene Expression Profiling, as It Helps in Identifying Various Biological Findings

7.1.5 GMO-Trait Purity Testing

7.1.5.1 Advancements in GMO Purity Testing Technology have Encouraged the Development of Enhanced Purification Kits for Plant Genomes in Various Developing Countries

7.1.6 DNA Extraction & Purification

7.1.6.1 Increase in the Production of Various Types of DNA Purification Kits is Projected to Drive the Plant Genomics Market in Developing Countries of Asia Pacific

7.1.7 Others



8 Plant Genomics Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Molecular Engineering

8.1.1.1 Unregulated Environment for Molecular Engineering Techniques Positively Impacting Its Adoption Rate, Globally

8.1.2 Genetic Engineering

8.1.2.1 Rise in the Use of Innovative Techniques Fueling the Adoption of Genetic Engineering Methods in Developed Regions

8.1.3 Others



9 Plant Genomics Market, By Trait

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Herbicide Tolerance

9.1.1.1 Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Dominated the Plant Genomics Market

9.1.2 Disease Resistance

9.1.2.1 Increase in Commercial Demand for High-Quality Field Crops has Heightened the Adoption of Molecular Techniques

9.1.3 Yield Improvement

9.1.3.1 Increase in Concerns Regarding Food Security has Triggered the Demand for High-Yielding Crop Lines

9.1.4 Others



10 Plant Genomics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Cereals & Grains

10.1.1.1 Growth in Importance of Corn as an Industrial Crop in Developed Economies is the Major Factor Driving the Cereals & Grains Segment

10.1.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.1.2.1 Increase in Usage of Various Molecular Engineering Techniques in Oilseeds is Fueling the Growth of the Market in Developing Economies

10.1.3 Fruits & Vegetables

10.1.3.1 Adoption of Molecular Engineering Techniques Would Be Rising in Fruit & Vegetable Cultivation Due to the Decreasing Costs of These Techniques

10.1.4 Other Crops



11 By Region



