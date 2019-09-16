$11.73 Billion Smart Glass Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, and Application

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Glass Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart glass market accounted for US$ 2.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 11.73 Bn in 2027.



The factors that are driving the growth of the smart glass market include the rising commercial and residential construction and increasing need for energy efficiency and better utilization of natural light. However, the high price of smart glass is anticipated to hinder the smart glass market for same in the coming years.



Further, the rapid growth in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to create a lucrative market opportunity for smart glass market. Some of the leading players in the smart glass market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives to enrich its product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe, which in turn is contributing for the growth of the smart glass market.



The developed countries, as well as the developing countries across the globe, are witnessing significant demand for commercialization. The commercial sector includes the construction of shopping malls, office/trade business buildings, airports, railway stations, hospital and healthcare buildings, roads, dams, and pavements, among others. The builders or constructors in modern times are increasingly interested in the usage of energy efficient and versatile products for construction.



Commercial constructions add to the beauty of the city and also result in the influx of tourists. Governmental support to enhance the beauty of commercialized buildings to support the tourism industry is driving the demands for glass faced in various countries of the world. The glass artistry of any building enhances the aesthetic quality of the building.



APAC is considered to be the fastest growing economic region with China and India developing at a rapid rate. Also, emerging economies of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others are experiencing a growth in their industrial, construction, and infrastructure sector.



This high economic development has created a need for enhanced infrastructure; thus, the construction of facilities such as malls, hospitals, hotels, and others are growing at a high pace. The increasing construction in these economies is anticipated to influence the smart glass market shortly. Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. and Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. are some of the leading manufacturers in the smart glass market in the Asia Pacific region.



These companies have taken various strategic initiatives to strengthen their foothold in the Asian smart glass market. As an example, in the year 2017, Asahi Glass Co. has partnered with Kinestral Technologies to begin the production of smart glass in Taiwan, comprising of an investment equal to US$ 100 Mn. The motive behind the strategic partnership was to increase the penetration of smart glass in the Asian and European region.



