11.78 Million MT growth expected in Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market | 7.55% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Many automobile manufacturers were forced to shut their operations in 2020 due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This hampered the supply and demand for aluminum products. However, the automotive industry witnessed an increase in sales in the third quarter of 2020 with the removal of lockdown restrictions and the inclination of people for public transportation and ride-sharing. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the aluminum scrap recycling market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the energy and environmental factors, increasing use of aluminum in the automobile industry, and increased adoption and construction of green buildings.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market: Opportunities

The growing focus on fuel efficiency and reducing the overall weight of vehicles have increased the consumption of aluminum in the automobile industry. Also, the market has been witnessing a significant rise in the rate of aluminum cans. For instance, nearly 50% of the aluminum produced in Europe is obtained from the recycling of scrap. These factors are expected to create several opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the secondary smelting segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for recycled aluminum from the construction industry. The market growth in the region will be significant during the forecast period.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the growth in the construction and automobile industries in the region. Also, the increasing import of aluminum scrap in countries such as Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia is contributing to the growth of the aluminum scrap recycling market in APAC.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the aluminum scrap recycling market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market: Major Vendors

Alcoa Corp.

The company offers aluminum scrap recycling such as aluminum smelting and casting along with the majority of the energy assets.

Constellium SE

The company offers aluminum scrap recycling to reduce the need for primary aluminum, and therefore minimizes waste, avoids resource depletion, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions across a product life cycle.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

The company offers aluminum scrap recycling consist of bauxite mining, alumina refining, smelting, and converting primary metal into value-added products.

Matalco Inc.

The company offers aluminum scrap recycling of high-quality homogenized 6000 series aluminum billets, logs for the aluminum extrusion, and forging manufacturing industries using world-class remelt technology.

Real Alloy

The company offers aluminum scrap recycling and by-products into reusable aluminum metal for a growing number of applications across various industries.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the aluminum scrap recycling market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

