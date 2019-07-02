$11.7Bn Wireless Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis by Product Type, Technology, End-use and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless sensors market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global wireless sensors market value is expected to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.4% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global wireless sensors market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Over the past few years, various new technological advancements have been made on account of which there has been a significant improvement in the overall performance of wireless sensors. This has given a rise to the use of these sensors across numerous end-use industries such as food and beverage, automation, and defence.

Wireless sensors are also utilised for various purposes like forest fire detection, water management and flood detection. They are also beneficial for monitoring greenhouse gas emission as well as pest and disease detection. Furthermore, wireless sensors generate a significant quantity of data that can yield actionable insights, catalysing continuous process improvement.

Implementation at scale, nevertheless, is not without its roadblocks. The development of cost effective, ubiquitous sensor networks primary depends upon the speed and quality of technological advancement, alternate methods of power supply, and the advancement of technical regulations and standards.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wireless Sensors Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Temperature Sensors

6.2 Pressure Sensors

6.3 Level Sensors

6.4 Flow Sensors

6.5 Humidity Sensors

6.6 Biosensors

6.7 Gas Sensors

6.8 Surveillance and Security Sensors

6.9 Motion and Positioning Sensors

6.10 Others

7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Bluetooth

7.2 Wi-Fi and WLAN

7.3 Zigbee

7.4 WirelessHART

7.5 RFID

7.6 EnOcean

7.7 Others

8 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Industrial

8.2 Medical

8.3 Energy

8.4 Defense

8.5 Agriculture

8.6 Office and Residential

8.7 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 ABB Ltd.

11.3.2 STMicroelectronics

11.3.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.3.4 Freescale Semiconductors Inc

11.3.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

11.3.6 Emerson Electric Co.

11.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3.8 Schneider Electric S.A.

11.3.9 Endress+Hauser S.A.

11.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

11.3.11 Siemens AG

11.3.12 General Electric

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umdk7l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

