$11.8M Verdict Against LAPD Signals Breaking Point for "Less-Lethal" Crowd-Control Tactics

In a civil rights case that signals a reckoning over police crowd-control tactics, a federal jury has awarded $11.8 million to a Dodgers fan permanently blinded in one eye by LAPD projectiles. The outcome delivers a sharp rebuke of so-called "less-lethal" crowd-control tactics, according to Wisner Baum partners who tried the case.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a decisive rebuke of police crowd-control practices, a federal jury has awarded $11.8 million to Isaac Castellanos, who was permanently blinded in one eye by a police-fired rubber bullet. The incident happened when Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers fired a so-called "less-lethal" 37mm kinetic impact round toward a crowd celebrating the Dodgers' 2020 World Series victory in downtown Los Angeles. At the time of the incident, Castellanos was a 22-year-old college student and competitive gamer.

“This case is about more than one young man. It’s about whether police departments can continue to use military-style force against civilians without consequence. This jury answered that question with a resounding ‘no.’” - Pedram Esfandiary, partner at Wisner Baum

The verdict, reached after just two hours of deliberation following six days of testimony, found that LAPD officers used excessive force, acted negligently, and violated Castellanos' constitutional rights, delivering a powerful message about the dangers of militarized policing in civilian settings. Wisner Baum partners Monique Alarcon and Pedram Esfandiary tried the case on behalf of Castellanos.

"This is not just a verdict, it's a warning," said Pedram Esfandiary, partner at Wisner Baum. "Law enforcement cannot fire weapons into crowds and hide behind the label 'less-lethal'. When improperly used, these weapons can cause serious injury and even death. Here, our client suffered a devastating, life-altering injury due to officers' improper use of this weapon. A jury saw the truth and held the LAPD accountable."

"Less-Lethal" Weapons, Permanent Damage

On October 27, 2020, Castellanos was attempting to leave the area after peacefully celebrating with friends when he was struck without warning. Medical experts confirmed he suffered severe blunt-force trauma that caused permanent vision loss, loss of depth perception, and irreversible damage with no available treatment or surgical remedy. Evidence showed the rounds were fired from approximately 145 feet away, allowing them to strike Castellanos at head level, contrary to safety protocols requiring lower-body targeting at closer range.

"Calling these weapons 'less-lethal' is dangerously misleading," said Monique Alarcon, partner at Wisner Baum. "Isaac's injury is permanent. His life is permanently altered. That is not 'less' anything."

A Pattern of Harm and a Mounting Cost

As reported in LAist, the Castellanos verdict is the largest of a growing wave of cases exposing the human and financial toll of aggressive crowd-control tactics.

More than $19 million in taxpayer funds have already been paid out by Los Angeles since 2020 for LAPD crowd-control incidents

At least seven additional cases have exceeded $1 million in damages

Multiple lawsuits alleging permanent blindness and severe head injuries from similar munitions remain pending

"This is not an isolated mistake—it's a systemic problem," Esfandiary said. "Cities across the country are deploying these weapons in ways that predictably cause catastrophic injuries."

National Relevance Amid Rising Protests

The implications of this case extend far beyond Los Angeles.

As political protests, demonstrations, and mass gatherings continue across the United States, law enforcement agencies are increasingly relying on the same so-called "less-lethal" weapons at issue in this case.

"This verdict comes at a critical moment," Alarcon said. "From protests to public celebrations, we are seeing the same tactics used again and again by different police forces. The risk to civilians is real, ongoing, and unacceptable."

"No one should fear losing their eyesight, or their life, for exercising their constitutional rights or simply being present in a public crowd," she added.

Civil Rights at the Center

The lawsuit, Castellanos v. City of Los Angeles, alleged violations of the Fourth Amendment, California's Bane Act, and negligence.

At the time of the shooting, Castellanos was a student at Cal State Long Beach and an emerging esports competitor, having already earned prize money in competitive gaming. His attorneys argued the injury not only caused devastating physical harm but also destroyed a promising career path.

What Comes Next

The $11.8 million award may be challenged on appeal.

"This case is about more than one young man," Esfandiary said. "It's about whether police departments can continue to use military-style force against civilians without consequence. This jury answered that question with a resounding 'no.'"

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum began with a simple but radical idea: that the law should serve people—not protect power. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has gone far beyond courtroom victories. Based in Los Angeles and known across the U.S., Wisner Baum has built its legacy by holding powerful corporations accountable—not just to win justice for individual clients, but to spark broader societal change.

Every case they take on, from catastrophic injuries and pharmaceutical failures to environmental toxicity and corporate negligence, is part of a bigger mission: to make the world safer, more just, and more transparent for everyone. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, their legal victories have helped raise public awareness, influence regulations, and force industries to clean up harmful practices. Their work has become a catalyst for product safety reforms, food transparency, and medical accountability.

Wisner Baum isn't just a law firm. It's a movement for change—where justice isn't the end goal, but the beginning of a safer society.

Wisner Baum: Changing the System for Societal Change, One Case at a Time.

Learn more at wisnerbaum.com.

References

Castellanos v. City of Los Angeles, et al., No. 2:22-cv-01165 (U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, First Amended Complaint filed Feb. 14, 2023). Baer, J. (2026, April 17). Dodgers fan awarded $11.8 million by jury after partial blinding by LAPD during World Series celebration. Yahoo Sports. Rynning, J. (2026, April 16). Jury awards $11.7M to man partially blinded by LAPD officers during Dodgers celebration. LAist. Pettersson, E. (2026, April 16). Jury awards $12 million to Dodgers fan partially blinded by rubber police bullet. Courthouse News Service.

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