Mounting Rx Lawsuits Expose Ongoing Concerns Over FDA's Revolving Door

Wisner Baum says the FDA "revolving door," or the movement of regulators into pharmaceutical industry jobs, is raising renewed concerns about conflicts of interest and public trust as litigation involving blockbuster prescription drugs continues to grow nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical industry is no stranger to litigation. For example, more than 3,600 lawsuits involving GLP-1 drugs are currently pending in federal multidistrict litigation alone. What is less known is how the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) long-debated "revolving door" with the pharmaceutical industry can blur the line between public health oversight and corporate influence.

"Big Pharma equals Big Money and, in our experience, the enormous pharma lobby can and does influence FDA decision-making.” - Michael Baum, attorney and senior partner at Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum LLC, a national plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals harmed by dangerous drugs and medical products, says the growing wave of pharmaceutical litigation is fueling broader public concern about whether federal regulators are truly independent from the industries they oversee.

"FDA independence is essential to protect consumers from unsafe drugs and devices," said Michael Baum, attorney and senior partner at Wisner Baum. "But when regulators leave public service for lucrative industry positions, it raises serious concerns about whether public health decisions are being driven by science and safety or by financial opportunities."

What Is the FDA Revolving Door?

The "revolving door" refers to the movement of officials between government agencies and the industries they regulate. In the case of the FDA, critics argue the practice can create conflicts of interest when regulators later accept jobs, consulting work, or board positions with pharmaceutical companies whose products they once reviewed or approved.

The concern is not theoretical. Research published in The BMJ found that more than half of FDA hematology-oncology reviewers who left the agency later worked or consulted for the biopharmaceutical industry. Another BMJ article reported that FDA officials involved in COVID-19 vaccine review later joined Moderna, raising broader concerns about public confidence in regulatory independence.

Why Does This Debate Matter Now?

From opioid approvals later tied to the national addiction crisis to ghostwritten antidepressant studies—including the well-known Paxil Study 329 that made false claims about the effectiveness of Paxil and downplayed safety concerns related to suicidal behavior—critics say past pharmaceutical scandals demonstrate how industry influence can shape scientific research and blur lines between regulators and the companies they oversee.

"Important questions persist: Do patients trust the FDA too much, and do drug companies exploit that trust?" Baum said. "Many consumers assume the FDA independently tests drugs and devices before approval, but the agency relies on research and data that drug companies provide."

Should Industry Influence Be Curbed?

Consumer advocates have also raised concerns about the FDA's financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), drug manufacturers pay fees that help fund portions of the FDA's review process.

Supporters argue the system accelerates approvals and provides necessary resources. Critics counter that the structure risks creating a regulator that views pharmaceutical companies as "clients" rather than entities requiring aggressive oversight.

Can Public Trust be Restored?

Wisner Baum says restoring confidence in federal oversight will require stronger transparency measures and stricter safeguards against conflicts of interest. For example, in a recent complaint (Case No. 25CV119808), Wisner Baum alleged pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson knowingly concealed the risk of breast cancer associated with their blockbuster antipsychotic drugs, Zyprexa and Risperdal. The lawsuit alleges that a California woman developed breast cancer after taking the drugs for many years and accuses the companies of fraud, failure to warn, and negligence.

"Current safeguards are not enough to protect patients," Baum stated. "Consumers should not automatically assume that FDA approval means a product is completely safe and effective. The average consumer does not understand the standards used to determine safety, or that the FDA does not conduct its own testing of a drug's effectiveness. A company can conduct multiple studies that fail to demonstrate efficacy, and as long as two of the studies show a statistically significant difference compared to placebo, no matter how marginal that difference is, the drug in most cases will be approved. Big Pharma equals Big Money and, in our experience, the enormous pharma lobby can and does influence FDA decision-making."

Advocates have proposed reforms, including longer "cooling-off" periods before former regulators can work for pharmaceutical companies, expanded ethics disclosures, and tighter restrictions on lobbying activities after government service.

Is FDA Safety Safe Enough?

For patients and consumers, the stakes extend far beyond any single lawsuit. As courts continue weighing claims tied to blockbuster medications and emerging drug safety concerns, critics say the larger issue remains whether Americans can trust that public health decisions are being made independently and without influence.

"The public deserves confidence that drug safety decisions are being made independently and without corporate influence," said Baum. "As more patients come forward with serious harm linked to widely used medications, transparency and accountability inside federal regulatory agencies have never been more important."

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum began with a simple but radical idea: the law should serve people, not protect power. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has gone far beyond courtroom victories. Based in Los Angeles and known across the U.S., Wisner Baum has built its legacy by holding powerful corporations accountable, not just to win justice for individual clients, but to spark broader societal change.

Every case they take on, from catastrophic injuries and pharmaceutical failures to environmental toxicity and corporate negligence, is part of a bigger mission: to make the world safer, more just, and more transparent for everyone. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, their legal victories have helped raise public awareness, influence regulations, and force industries to clean up harmful practices. Their work has become a catalyst for product safety reforms, food transparency, and medical accountability.

Wisner Baum isn't just a law firm. It's a movement for change, where justice isn't the end goal, but the beginning of a safer society.

Wisner Baum: Changing the System for Societal Change, One Case at a Time.

Learn more at wisnerbaum.com.

Sources:

The RX Index Research. (2026, May 6). GLP-1 lawsuits & FDA enforcement tracker (2026).

Bien, J., & Prasad, V. (2016). Future jobs of FDA's haematology-oncology reviewers. BMJ, 354 , i5055.

, i5055. Doshi, P. (2023). The FDA and Moderna's cosy relationship: how lax rules enable a revolving door culture. BMJ, 383 , p2486.

, p2486. Karas, L. (2023). FDA's revolving door : Reckoning and reform . Stanford Law & Policy Review, 34 (1). Stanford University.

. (1). Stanford University. Public Health Policy Journal. (2025). Lawsuit targeting decades-old journal article triggers renewed scrutiny of fraudulent scientific studies .

. GovFacts. (n.d.). How the FDA approved OxyContin: The 1995 decision that started America's opioid crisis .

. ProMarket. (2020, January 6). Purdue circumvented the regulator to promote OxyContin, hiding its real risk of addiction .

. Wisner Baum. (2008). wisnerbaum.com/wp-content/uploads/paxil_knipe_preemption_opinion.pdf

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