11 Accomplished Business and Philanthropic Leaders Selected for Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced the 11 recipients of its 2026 Horatio Alger Award. For 79 years, this annual award has been presented to exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural trailblazers from across the country who have reached the pinnacle of success in their chosen fields, despite facing significant challenges in life. The Horatio Alger Association recognizes this new class of members for their lifelong achievements, commitment to education, and continued philanthropic efforts in their communities and beyond.

The Horatio Alger Association will honor the following individuals with lifetime membership in the organization:

"For 79 years, the Horatio Alger Association has recognized individuals who are living embodiments of the American Dream. In addition to setting an example for the next generation of young leaders across the nation, members commit to support students who seek to better their challenging circumstances through education," said Ambassador Barbara M. Barrett, President of the Horatio Alger Association and 1999 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "The 11 Horatio Alger Award recipients who will be inducted this year are among the best America has to offer. We are proud to honor them and look forward to the impact they will make."

Through the example of its members, the Horatio Alger Association helps young people envision the opportunities made possible through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded need-based scholarships to high school students who are committed to continuing their education and giving back to society, despite facing serious adversity in their lives. Funded entirely by the generosity of its members and supporters, the Association has provided more than $275 million in scholarships to 38,000 students, in addition to academic, professional, and wellness support services.

"The Members of the Horatio Alger Association are individuals who represent the boundless possibilities for human achievement in a free society. Horatio Alger Members have faced significant challenges, and yet, have achieved great success through resilience and service to others," said Lesley Albanese, Chief Executive Officer of the Horatio Alger Association. "The 2026 Horatio Alger Award recipients exemplify this special bond that joins the Association. They are an inspiration to our Scholars, and I look forward to working with them to help advance the Association's vital mission to ensure the American Dream for future generations and to promote the importance of the free-enterprise system."

The 2026 Horatio Alger Award recipients will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its 2026 membership class, please visit www.horatioalger.org

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

