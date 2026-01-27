Eileen Collins, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Former Space Shuttle Commander at NASA, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Eileen Collins, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Former Space Shuttle Commander at NASA, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Collins joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Collins was born in Elmira, New York, in a household that faced financial hardship and instability. Despite these challenges, she developed an early fascination with aviation and space, and a dream of becoming a pilot.

After earning an associate's degree from Corning Community College, Collins earned her bachelor's in mathematics and economics at Syracuse University, where she joined the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps during her junior year. She continued her education with master's degrees from Stanford University and Webster University. Collins was the first woman to earn pilot's wings at Vance Air Force Base, and the second woman pilot admitted to the Test Pilot Program at Edwards Air Force Base.

Her distinguished career with NASA included commanding the first space shuttle mission following the Columbia disaster. Over the course of her career, she accumulated 6,751 hours in 30 different types of aircraft and spent 872 hours in space. Her honors include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, and induction into the Astronaut Hall of Fame.

"As a child, I dreamed of becoming a great explorer, admiring the pilots and astronauts who came before me. Those dreams, which once seemed impossible, taught me the value of resilience and determination, and the courage to keep moving forward in the face of hardship," said Eileen Collins. "I am honored to be recognized by the Horatio Alger Association, an organization that believes in the power of dreams and helping young people achieve their own goals that might seem impossible. I share this recognition with the mentors and teachers who helped me believe in my potential, and I embrace the responsibility to pay their mentorship forward to the next generation."

Beyond her groundbreaking career, Collins is deeply committed to philanthropy and mentorship. She served on the Astronaut Memorial Foundation Board of Directors for nine years and remains on its Board of Advisors. She also supports the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and has used her career and experience to be a positive example for women entering male-dominated fields.

"As the first woman to pilot and command a NASA Space Shuttle, Eileen Collins showed what is possible through education, determination, and hard work. She became a role model for young people seeking not only careers in aviation, but the courage to chart their own path," said Ambassador Barbara M. Barrett, 25th Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and President of the Horatio Alger Association, who nominated Astronaut Collins for the Award. "Our stories are linked by our service, our connection to aviation and space, and a shared belief that America offers limitless opportunities to fly, explore, or lead. Eileen inspires me to greater quests! She deserves the Horatio Alger Award, and her example inspires young men and women around the world, as she will inspire our scholars."

Collins and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its 2026 membership class, please visit www.horatioalger.org

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

