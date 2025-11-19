11 Korean Startups Showcase Innovation at the 2025 Korea IT Cooperation Center ICT Growth Program Demo Day co-hosted with IMDA, in partnership with Plug and Play

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the 2025 Korea IT Cooperation Center (KICC) ICT Growth Program, funded by the Ministry of Science and ICT and its affiliated agency the National IT Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (NIPA), and managed by the Korea IT Cooperation Centre (KICC) in Singapore in partnership with Plug and Play, 11 high-potential Korean startups have spent the past few months preparing to expand into the fast-growing ASEAN and Oceania markets.

Combining expert mentorship, targeted market entry support, and high-impact networking opportunities, the program bridges Korea's cutting-edge technology with regional demand. It culminates in a Demo Day co-hosted with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) at Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology (SWITCH) 2025.

The 11 participating startups, BRYTN, CUBIG, Enhans, Hudson AI, Infofla, MTS Company, Sierra BASE, Glorang, NationA, Norma, and Bigwave Robotics, represent diverse sectors across ICT, AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and digital education. As part of the program, the startups joined a one-week market immersion in Singapore from October 23 to 31, which included participation in Plug and Play's APAC Summit in Singapore, business matching sessions, workshops, and meetings with local investors and stakeholders.

Featured startups:

Hudson AI

https://hudson-ai.com/

Hudson AI's proprietary audio intelligence technology is redefining global media experience. Built to preprocess, understand, and synthesise every type of audio, our technology delivers cinematic-grade AI dubbing that is expressive, multi-speaker, and real-time, faithfully carrying original emotions and performances across languages. From live AI dubbing of sport games to interactive multilingual voice chat, Hudson AI is breaking language barriers and unlocking a truly borderless media experience.

Bigwave Robotics

https://bigwaverobotics.com/

Bigwave Robotics specializes in RaaS, unlocking new possibilities through intelligent automation. Its solutions, Marosol and SOLlink, cover the full robot value chain—Marosol recommends tailored automation scenarios using the country's largest robot database, while SOLlink offers seamless robot integration and intuitive control to maximize productivity. Together, they deliver refined, end-to-end RaaS services across industries.

Enhans

https://www.enhans.ai/

Enhans develops AI Agents that automate manual workflows across industries such as retail and e-commerce, powered by its proprietary Data–Logic–Action framework. Through CommerceOS, these agents operate within an intelligent ecosystem that shares data and goals via a unified ontology. Enhans drives domain-optimized automation to transform business operations and deliver tangible results.

Norma

https://norma.co.kr/eng/

Norma Inc. is Asia's leading quantum computing company, pioneering quantum cloud and quantum AI solutions that integrate hardware and software. Backed by Vertex Ventures and top global investors, Norma leverages Korea's advanced infrastructure, technology, and talent to drive next-generation, scalable quantum innovation for real-world applications.

BRYTN

http://www.brytn.co.kr/page/about_en

BRYTN specializes in advanced laser optical engine technology, developing solutions for devices such as robots, automotive displays, medical equipment, and metaverse hardware. Leveraging expertise in laser, laser-phosphor, and LED-based systems, BRYTN creates customized optical engines tailored to client needs.

Glorang

https://www.glorang.com/

Glorang creates a personalized educational environment that helps children discover and develop their unique talents. Using AI and machine learning, the platform analyzes global talent data—from psychological tests to learning patterns—to deliver customized curricula tailored to each child's strengths. Glorang makes learning more engaging, effective, and future-oriented.

Nation A

https://nation-a.com/

Nation A is a technology company pioneering the convergence of AI and 3D creation. Through its award-winning platforms Neuroid and Hey.D, it enables anyone—from studios to individual creators—to generate, animate, and interact with 3D content in real time. By transforming text, voice, and video into expressive motion and storytelling, Nation A is redefining how people create and connect in the next generation of AI-driven 3D experiences.

Sierra BASE

https://sierrabase.co.kr/eng/

Sierra BASE delivers advanced 3D modeling and autonomous inspection solutions powered by proprietary drones, robotics, and its AI-based SIRIUS Editor platform. The SIRIUS Editor automates data analysis, 3D modeling, and defect detection to enhance the efficiency and reliability of infrastructure inspections. Recognized with the Best Innovation Award at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Sierra BASE continues to grow from its success in Korea toward global expansion through innovation and collaboration.

CUBIG

https://azoo.ai/

CUBIG is an innovative company focused on AI and data security. It offers high-quality synthetic data that retains essential medical or contextual information while protecting privacy through techniques like differential privacy and adversarial defense. By generating de-identified data without accessing the original source, CUBIG enables secure and effective AI training.

Infofla

https://www.infofla.com/en/home

Infofla specializes in AI-based software solutions for IT service automation. It launched Korea's first AI-driven IT automation platform and developed proprietary tools like RPA, VLAgent, and ITOMS to replace outdated legacy systems. Its flagship solution, RPACA, integrates AI with RPA to streamline IT operations management both domestically and internationally.

MTS Company

https://www.aialpa.com/About

MTS Company offers an AI-powered pathology platform that enables faster, more accurate cancer diagnosis. By analyzing patient pathology data, the platform predicts disease progression and treatment effectiveness, supporting more personalized and timely clinical decisions.

The Demo Day featured a Welcome Address by Mr. Kim Jun Gyum, Land, Infrastructure and Transportation Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and a Keynote Speech by Ms. Joanne Teh, Assistant Director, Innovation, from IMDA, titled "Singapore's Innovation Gateway: Opportunities via IMDA's Open Innovation Platform."

Through this initiative, startups have begun exploring partnerships, pilot projects (PoCs), and investment opportunities in Singapore and beyond. The program includes business immersion activities in Jakarta and Sydney, extending its reach across ASEAN and Oceania.

Mr. Yum Changyeol, Head of Singapore Office, KICC, stated, "The 11 IT startups that have entered Singapore through this program are outstanding companies that have passed a rigorous evaluation process. We hope that they will grow into unicorns based on their experiences in Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia."

The 2025 KICC ICT Growth Program highlights Korea and Singapore's shared commitment to advancing open innovation and digital transformation, fostering cross-border collaboration, and strengthening the regional tech ecosystem.

