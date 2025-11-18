Plug and Play Expands to Washington, D.C. to Accelerate Collaboration between Government Agencies and Startups

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest innovation platform and early-stage venture capital firm, today announced its official expansion into Washington, D.C. through a new partnership with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG). Together, the organizations will launch CMG-X powered by Plug and Play, an innovation hub designed to accelerate collaboration between government, industry, and world-class startups. The announcement was made during the Plug and Play Silicon Valley Summit opening keynote.

CMG-X marks Plug and Play's first location in the nation's capital. Over the past few years, Plug and Play has been evolving its business to help government agencies and public-interest organizations adopt transformative technologies that strengthen national competitiveness and deliver public impact.

"CMG Networks aligns government, ideas, and finance to accelerate complex development projects, blending transactions, capital enablement, and the latest technology to deliver measurable impact in high-stakes, public-interest domains," said James W. Frankovic, President and CEO at Consortium Management Group, Inc. "We're thrilled to launch CMG-X with our partner Plug and Play, bringing together our shared vision for driving transformative partnerships and advancing solutions that create lasting impact."

The launch of CMG-X comes at a pivotal moment as government agencies face increasing demands to modernize legacy systems, address emerging threats, and adopt commercially proven technologies faster and more efficiently. By combining Plug and Play's global startup network with CMG's deep expertise in complex government contracting, the hub will help agencies experiment, validate, and deploy innovations with unprecedented speed and clarity. Through this partnership, Plug and Play and CMG will connect federal agencies, enterprises, and mission-driven stakeholders with breakthrough startups capable of solving complex public-sector challenges.

Programming will include startup sourcing, pilot facilitation, curated dealflow, government-focused demo days, and ecosystem-building events in the D.C. metro area.

"Plug and Play is proud to partner with CMG to launch this new innovation hub in Washington, D.C. Together, we're bringing the full strength of our global ecosystem to the nation's capital, uniting government, industry, and world-class startups to accelerate solutions that matter," said Sherif Saadawi, VP of Growth Strategy, Plug and Play. "CMG-X will serve as a platform for transformative partnerships that drive impact across defense, public safety, infrastructure, and the future of government technology."

With a presence in 60+ locations around the world, Plug and Play's expansion into Washington, D.C. will serve as a strategic hub for public-sector innovation, connecting startups, government agencies, investors, and industry leaders to co-develop solutions that strengthen national resilience and modernize government technology.

To learn more about Plug and Play Washington, D.C., visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/locations/washington-dc .

