11 MoonSwatch Suitcases Are Sold at Sotheby's, Raising Over $600K for Orbis

This generous gift from OMEGA will contribute to Orbis's mission to build strong and sustainable eye care systems. Post this

Auctioned between February 12 – 24, each of the cases contained the 11 OMEGA x Swatch "Mission to Moonshine Gold" watches – the first time these versions had ever been offered as one set, and the first time that the MoonSwatch suitcase was available to buy.

OMEGA has been a proud supporter of Orbis since 2011, when it became a Global Corporate Partner, and this auction highlighted the brand's ongoing commitment to ensuring a world where everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive.

"I am incredibly grateful to OMEGA and their continued support of Orbis," said Derek Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis International. "It was thrilling to watch the auction over the last two weeks and see the enthusiasm for these unique items spread around the world. I even had the privilege to view one of the beautiful suitcases on display at the OMEGA store in New York City. Congratulations to the 11 lucky bidders."

OMEGA also works in cooperation with its brand ambassadors – including Daniel Craig, Cindy Crawford, and others – to increase awareness of Orbis and its mission. Additionally, OMEGA provides cuddly teddy bears to all young patients undergoing treatment on the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, the world's only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 plane.

Orbis thanks OMEGA and everyone who took part in the auction and appreciates the great interest shown in the support of Orbis.

About Orbis

Orbis is an international nonprofit delivering sight-saving programs in over 200 countries and regions worldwide so that individuals, families, and communities can thrive. Currently, around 1 billion people across the globe live with completely avoidable blindness and vision loss. For over four decades, Orbis has been tackling this challenge by building strong and sustainable eye care systems that leave a lasting legacy of vision. Orbis runs dedicated in-country programs in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America; develops and implements innovative training and technology, including an award-winning telemedicine and e-learning platform, Cybersight; and operates the world's first and only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. For the past ten consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. For the past two years, Orbis has earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. In 2022, Orbis earned "accredited charity" status from the Better Business Bureau by meeting all 20 of their standards for charity accountability. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Orbis International

Jenna Montgomery

Manager, Global Communications and Marketing

[email protected]

Sotheby's

Bruno Barba

[email protected]

Nezha Bernoussi

[email protected]

SOURCE Orbis International