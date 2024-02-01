11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold suitcases to be auctioned at Sotheby's by OMEGA for Orbis

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye care nonprofit Orbis International announces it will receive 100% of the proceeds from 11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold suitcases being auctioned by long-term partner OMEGA through Sotheby's from February 12th to 24th. Each suitcase contains all of the 11 OMEGA x Swatch "Mission to Moonshine Gold" timepieces. This is the very first time that these rare models have been offered together in one set, and the first time that the special suitcase has been available to buy, giving fans the chance to own a truly unique compilation.

Before the auction takes place, the 11 "Mission to Moonshine Gold" suitcases will go on display at 11 OMEGA Boutiques around the world from February 1st to 11th, including Boutiques in Zurich, Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, New York, London, Milan, Paris and Sydney. Visitors are encouraged to drop by and set their eyes on the collection being offered.

OMEGA has been a proud supporter of Orbis since 2011, when it became a Global Corporate Partner, and this upcoming auction will highlight the brand's ongoing commitment to making quality eye care accessible worldwide.

"I am honored OMEGA has chosen Orbis as the vehicle of their generosity through this one-of-a-kind opportunity," said Derek Hodkey, President and CEO of Orbis International. "Having a longstanding partner like OMEGA that believes in our mission is critical. OMEGA's support ensures we can continue striving toward a world where everyone can access the eye care they need to thrive."

OMEGA also works in cooperation with its brand ambassadors – including Daniel Craig, Cindy Crawford, and others – to increase awareness of Orbis and its mission. Additionally, OMEGA provides cuddly teddy bears to all young patients undergoing treatment on the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, the world's only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 plane.

The original MoonSwatch collection by OMEGA x Swatch made headlines in March 2022 when it was released to critical acclaim and high demand. Produced in revolutionary BIOCERAMIC, the 11 models drew their colourful inspiration from space and the planets, while also paying tribute to the legendary OMEGA Speedmaster design.

Throughout the months of 2023, the collection was given a radiant twist – in the form of the "Mission to Moonshine Gold" versions. These 11 watches each feature a seconds hand coated in 18K Moonshine™ Gold – a distinctive alloy created in-house at OMEGA that offers a more subtle and long-lasting form of yellow gold. Each of the Moonshine™ Gold hands also reveal their own special detail, such as a strawberry pattern for the Strawberry Moon in July, a flower pattern for the Flower Moon in May, and even a lollipop design that follows the Speedmaster CK2998 watch from 1961.

The suitcases themselves are particularly unique, as they contain a golden monocle with the OMEGA x Swatch logo, and a one-of-a-kind coin, engraved with the 3-letter aviation code from their displayed city (such as HKG for Hong Kong). This same code will be engraved on the side of all watches within the suitcase for that particular city.

Orbis is an international nonprofit delivering sight-saving programs in over 200 countries and regions worldwide so that individuals, families, and communities can thrive. Currently, around 1 billion people across the globe live with completely avoidable blindness and vision loss. For over four decades, Orbis has been tackling this challenge by building strong and sustainable eye care systems that leave a lasting legacy of vision. Orbis runs dedicated in-country programs in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America; develops and implements innovative training and technology, including an award-winning telemedicine and e-learning platform, Cybersight; and operates the world's first and only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. For the past ten consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. For the past two years, Orbis has earned GuideStar's platinum Seal of Transparency. In 2022, Orbis earned "accredited charity" status from the Better Business Bureau by meeting all 20 of their standards for charity accountability. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

