11 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Mar 27, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including new KPop-inspired meals from McDonald's, a new row for relaxing on United flights and MGM's new all-inclusive experience in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McDonald's and Netflix Call on Fans to Pick a Side with Two New "KPop Demon Hunters"-Inspired Meals
Starting March 31, McDonald's is teaming up with Netflix to turn restaurants into the ultimate arena. The partnership features two all-new meals for adults and exclusive photocards that unlock first-access content for a limited time. The campaign also brings flavors from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea, connecting fans to the film through taste.
- Introducing the United Relax Row: Economy Seats that Transform into a Couch for More Comfortable International Travel
This dedicated row of three seats in United Economy® can transform into a lie-flat mattress-like space after takeoff, ideal for families with small children, couples and solo travelers who want more space.
- NRMP Releases Results of the 2026 Main Residency Match for More Than 38,000 Future Residents
The 2026 Main Residency Match included a total of 6,809 certified program tracks, an increase of 183 from the previous year. Of the 44,344 training positions offered, 93.5 percent (41,482) filled when the matching algorithm was processed.
- 200 Million More Friends on Venmo -- Send Money to PayPal Users Around the World
Through new connectivity with PayPal, Venmo users can now send and receive money with hundreds of millions of PayPal users across 90 markets, marking the largest expansion of Venmo's addressable market since the app's launch. Venmo users now have access to one of the world's largest peer-to-peer payment networks.
- Easter Baskets Are No Longer Just for Kids -- And Adults Are Ready to Admit It
The "Adultoween" trend has hopped its way to Easter: New Ferrero survey finds 2 in 3 North Americans believe adults deserve an Easter basket just as much as children, while 1 in 3 confess to secretly raiding their kids' candy stash.
- Oracle Introduces Fusion Agentic Applications
Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications can make and execute decisions within business processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context.
- Allegiant Launches "Travel with Confidence" Policy, Offering Flexible Travel Options to Remove Uncertainty from Travel Planning
For a limited time, applicable to new and existing bookings, customers whose flights are scheduled to depart between now and the end of the partial government shutdown can change or cancel their itineraries without penalty, making it easier to plan trips with confidence.
- Abbott completes acquisition of Exact Sciences
The transaction positions Abbott to advance diagnostics that are more preventative, predictive and personalized while expanding the company's presence in one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare as global cancer incidence continues to rise.
- Ben & Jerry's Launches NEW Limited Batch Honey Graham Latte Flavor
The new flavor features Coffee Caramel Ice Cream with Honey Graham Cracker Swirls and Crunchy Cinnamon Swirls. Honey Graham Latte is a creation combining the cozy comfort of a coffee break, a cinnamon-kissed caffeinated buzz, and the nostalgia of honey graham crackers.
- MGM Resorts International Launches All-Inclusive Experience on Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts International is launching an all-inclusive experience on the Las Vegas Strip, bundling hotel accommodations, daily resort fee, dining, entertainment and parking into a single upfront price – starting at $330 plus tax for a two-night stay for two guests – at Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino.
- More Filling, More Flavor: All-New Pop-Tarts® Super Stuffed Toaster Pastries Answers Number One Fan Request
Delivering a sweet and craveable bakery experience, Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries are packed with 50% more filling and are available in three ooey-gooey and crave-worthy flavors: Strawberry Blast, Molten Lava Cake and Cinnamon Caramel.
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