11 startups join Plug and Play ADGM's fall 2019 accelerator program

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre based in Abu Dhabi, announced today the startups participating in their third FinTech and first Travel & Hospitality accelerator programs.

Plug and Play ADGM kicked off their innovation platform in Q3 2018, and are currently partnered with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), BNP Paribas, Boubyan Bank, Etihad Airways, Finablr Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Miral and Riyad Bank. These corporate partners are part of Plug and Play's global ecosystem, amongst more than 100 financial institutions, airlines and hotels across Silicon Valley, New York, Paris, Vienna, Frankfurt, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.



The 11 startups that have been selected to participate in the three-month accelerator will have the opportunity to work alongside Plug and Play ADGM's corporate partners for a possibility to execute proof of concept or pilot projects.

The program will begin on September 16th, 2019 with the selected startups residing at Hub71 on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.



The selected startups for the fall 2019 cohort are as follows:

AR4: AR4 is a leader in augmented reality based in Austria and Silicon Valley. AR4 develops B2B solutions for infrastructure remote maintenance in indoor and outdoor scenarios with head-worn devices. www.ar4.io/

AR4 is a leader in augmented reality based in and Silicon Valley. AR4 develops B2B solutions for infrastructure remote maintenance in indoor and outdoor scenarios with head-worn devices. Bankify: Bankify offers a set of microservices tailored to millennials, which are designed to improve the user experience of their partners' digital and mobile banking solutions. www.bankify.io

Bankify offers a set of microservices tailored to millennials, which are designed to improve the user experience of their partners' digital and mobile banking solutions. CyberTalents: CyberTalents is a platform that scores and ranks security professionals based on their technical skills by running capture the flag competitions to help businesses find the talent they're looking for. The competitions enable companies to hire talent from the region through practical assessment. www.cybertalents.com/

CyberTalents is a platform that scores and ranks security professionals based on their technical skills by running capture the flag competitions to help businesses find the talent they're looking for. The competitions enable companies to hire talent from the region through practical assessment. DAPI: Almost every fintech software either requires financial data of its users, or the ability to authorize bank transactions. DAPI has packaged this into one single API that connects fintech apps to banks all over the region. www.dapi.co/

Almost every fintech software either requires financial data of its users, or the ability to authorize bank transactions. DAPI has packaged this into one single API that connects fintech apps to banks all over the region. E-bot7: E-bot7 is a solution integrating AI into existing or custom CRM systems to increase the efficiency of customer service operations. The solution quickly classifies support queries, forwards them to the right agents, and suggests the best answers to each query. www.e-bot7.de/en/

E-bot7 is a solution integrating AI into existing or custom CRM systems to increase the efficiency of customer service operations. The solution quickly classifies support queries, forwards them to the right agents, and suggests the best answers to each query. Mostly AI: Mostly AI offers a Synthetic Data Engine that can be used to unlock data assets that otherwise have to be locked away for privacy reasons. The engine learns the patterns in the original data to create new synthetic datasets, and can thus be used or shared for any purpose without privacy issues. www.mostly.ai/

Mostly AI offers a Synthetic Data Engine that can be used to unlock data assets that otherwise have to be locked away for privacy reasons. The engine learns the patterns in the original data to create new synthetic datasets, and can thus be used or shared for any purpose without privacy issues. Road.Travel: Road.Travel is a trip planning and dynamic packaging platform (white-label) for airlines, hotels, rental cars, travel agencies, tour operators, automotive & MaaS companies. It creates and personalizes complex trips in minutes and adapts trips to user's budget on the fly. www.time.sc/

Road.Travel is a trip planning and dynamic packaging platform (white-label) for airlines, hotels, rental cars, travel agencies, tour operators, automotive & MaaS companies. It creates and personalizes complex trips in minutes and adapts trips to user's budget on the fly. Steerpath: Steerpath is a universal indoor positioning platform for all venue types. It allows for asset tracking, way-finding, and staff tracking all in a single platform facilitated by wireless infrastructure and calibration free installation. www.steerpath.com

Steerpath is a universal indoor positioning platform for all venue types. It allows for asset tracking, way-finding, and staff tracking all in a single platform facilitated by wireless infrastructure and calibration free installation. Toucan Toco: Toucan Toco is a data storytelling platform focused on communicating data to management and aligning teams from top decision makers to operational teams. The company provides a consistent UX, great mobility, and a fully collaborative environment, all centered around the needs of business users. www.toucantoco.com/en/

Toucan Toco is a data storytelling platform focused on communicating data to management and aligning teams from top decision makers to operational teams. The company provides a consistent UX, great mobility, and a fully collaborative environment, all centered around the needs of business users. Ushur: Ushur is a service engagement platform that digitally transforms enterprise workflows by automating back-end processes and customer conversations. www.ushur.com/

Ushur is a service engagement platform that digitally transforms enterprise workflows by automating back-end processes and customer conversations. Verrency: Verrency is a white-label SaaS that is both an API platform and marketplace, operating live in real-time in the payments authorization flow, enabling issuers to deliver both native and fintech services to their customers. www.verrency.com/

If you are a corporation looking work with technology companies disrupting your industry, please get in touch with us today to learn about our innovation platforms: ashlene@pnptc.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law.

Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: ADGM

* Source: The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

