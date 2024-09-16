Plug and Play Announces Partnership with Cathay to Accelerate Innovation and Digital Transformation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, announced today that Cathay, a leading premium travel lifestyle brand, has joined its Travel & Hospitality program as the newest corporate partner.

With an established Digital Innovation team and strong innovation process that emphasizes an inclusive, collaborative, and dynamic approach, Cathay will leverage Plug and Play's global network of startups, corporate partners, and innovation services to help deliver customer-centric and sustainable solutions to its customers and employees.

"We believe that innovation cannot be achieved alone, and this is why we're excited to partner with Plug and Play and harness its global innovation network to bring fresh ideas and cutting-edge technologies to our customers and people. This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey towards open innovation and collaboration, not only enhancing our digital capabilities but also fostering a culture of continuous innovation across the business," said Lawrence Fong, Cathay Director Digital & IT.

Through the partnership, Cathay will tap into Plug and Play's resources to strengthen its digital transformation, connect with global tech leaders, and exchange innovative best practices with other corporations. Cathay is committed to taking promising solutions from proof-of-concept projects and scaling them into full-fledged commercial partnerships across the organization.

"We were pleasantly surprised with the number of digital transformation projects the Cathay team was involved with prior to them joining our Travel and Hospitality practice out of Silicon Valley. We look forward to accelerating Cathay's digital transformation ambitions with the latest technologies developed by the best of the breed stage agnostic startups around the globe," said Amir Amidi, Plug and Play Managing Partner.

Key focus areas for the partnership include enhancing customer experience, optimizing digital sales and distribution channels, and advancing sustainability and carbon reduction initiatives. By leveraging Plug and Play's expertise and resources, Cathay aims to drive real business impact and scale successful startup solutions.

The collaboration between Cathay and Plug and Play marks a significant step in both organizations' commitment to collaboration and progress. By joining forces, they are poised to transform the travel industry and deliver exceptional value to customers worldwide.

To learn more about Plug and Play Travel & Hospitality, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/industries/travel-and-hospitality.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ .

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, and experiences with hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Hong Kong's home carrier Cathay Pacific, a premium full-service airline and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. Cathay also includes the Group's cargo division Cathay Cargo, and low-cost carrier HK Express. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For more than seven decades, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we are bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathay.com

