11 USANA Products Now Listed on Prestigious Prescribers' Digital Reference®

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. is proud to announce that the Prescribers' Digital Reference® (PDR) has recently included 11 of USANA's products to their list of trusted drugs and supplements. This recognition adds further credibility to the world-renowned quality of USANA's products while placing supplemental facts directly in the hands of prescribers.

Products listed in the PDR include; BiOmega, CoQuinone 30, Core Minerals, HealthPak, Hepasil DTX, MagneCal D, USANA Probiotic, Procosa, Proflavanol C100, Visionex, and Vita Antioxidant.

"I couldn't be more excited about having our products listed on the Prescribers' Digital Reference®," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "Our Distributors rely on us to provide them with the best products possible, along with validation of those products, which makes it easier for them to grow their USANA business and to share with customers all over the world. Being included in the PDR has already resulted in an overwhelmingly positive reaction from our Distributors, health practitioners, and customers."

Formerly known as the Physicians' Desk Reference®, the Prescribers' Digital Reference® is a vital resource for current, trusted, and credible drug-prescribing information and gives providers unprecedented, anytime access to prescribing information in convenient digital tools.

"Getting our product information in the hands of prescribers is a huge benefit to USANA and adds even more credibility to the quality of our products," said Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief science officer. "With a number of customers who are already prescribers, it's a helpful tool for them in their practice. This is certainly a win for USANA all around."

