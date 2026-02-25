Protein Pop Launches Protein Pop Plus at Costco Nationwide

The brand expands its Protein Pop line with a carbonated, clear protein beverage delivering 30 grams of protein per can

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Wellness announced the expansion of its Protein Pop offering with the launch of Protein Pop Plus, a new carbonated, ready‑to‑drink clear protein beverage now available at all 607 Costco locations across the United States. Protein Pop Plus builds on the success of the brand's original Protein Pop line, offering consumers a bold new way to enjoy high‑protein nutrition in a refreshing, carbonated format.

Protein Pop Plus is now available at all Costco locations in the United States Protein Pop Plus delivers 30 grams of protein and comes in three flavors - Citrus, Mango Peach, and Orange Cream.

Protein Pop Plus delivers 30 grams of protein in a 12‑ounce can, combining a blend of whey protein isolate plus bovine collagen into a clear, lightly carbonated beverage designed to drink more like a soda than a traditional protein shake. With zero sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no caffeine, Protein Pop Plus is positioned as a satisfying alternative for consumers seeking functional nutrition without heaviness or compromise.

"Protein Pop Plus represents the next evolution of our Protein Pop brand," said Darin Perry, CEO of Rise Wellness. "It's the only clear protein drink in the market with 30 grams of protein, collagen and no artificial sweeteners. It's a great option for consumers looking for protein options throughout the day, not just post‑workout morning routines."

From Expo West to Nationwide Retail Expansion

Protein Pop made its debut at Natural Products Expo West last year, where the brand debuted its original clear protein beverage to the natural and specialty retail community. Following strong interest and momentum from Expo West, Protein Pop with 22 grams of whey protein isolate launched nationwide in all Target stores in September, positioning the brand as a fast‑growing player in the functional beverage space.

The launch of Protein Pop Plus at Costco marks the next chapter in the brand's growth, expanding distribution to one of the country's most influential retailers while introducing a higher protein content in a carbonated format that further differentiates the Protein Pop lineup.

Unlike traditional creamy protein shakes, Protein Pop Plus offers a carbonated experience that sets it apart in the functional beverage category. The beverage is sweetened with a premium stevia leaf extract blend, contains no artificial sweeteners, and is gluten free, making it accessible to a wide range of lifestyles. As a clear protein drink, Protein Pop Plus can be enjoyed out of the can or over ice.

Protein Pop Plus is available in a 15-pack with three flavors – Citrus, Mango Peach, and Orange Cream, with more flavors to come later this fall. Each flavor is formulated to deliver a clean taste and a highly satiating experience in a convenient, ready‑to‑drink can.

Natural Products Expo West 2026

Protein Pop will return to Natural Products Expo West 2026, taking place March 3–6, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit the Protein Pop booth (BOOTH N1602) to sample both Protein Pop and the newly launched Protein Pop Plus.

About Protein Pop

Protein Pop is one of two brands owned by Rise Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Protein Pop is a clear, ready‑to‑drink protein beverage brand delivering high‑quality protein in a light, refreshing format. Designed as an alternative to traditional creamy protein shakes, Protein Pop offers a clean, modern approach to functional beverages that fit seamlessly into everyday routines. For more information, visit www.proteinpop.com.

About USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Founded in 1992, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) develops and manufactures premium nutritional supplements, functional foods, and personal care products for its Brand Partners and Preferred Customers across 25 global markets. Driven by its commitment to health and wellness, USANA empowers people around the world to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Along with its core business, USANA owns a 78.8% controlling ownership stake in Hiya Health Products, a children's health and wellness company. USANA owns 100% interest in Rise Wellness, makers of Rise Bars, Protein Pop and Protein Pop Plus clear protein drinks. Hiya and Rise Wellness offer a variety of clean‑label health products.

More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com. More information on Hiya is available at www.hiyahealth.com.

