Serving the B2B procurement market with converters and grocery retail

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) today announced a milestone in agentic commerce: TreeFree Diaper® SKUs are now the first consumer packaged goods (CPG) product fully discoverable and verifiable by AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) registry.

GSC's new MCP Server allows leading AI systems — including Claude, OpenAI, Grok, Mistral, and Gemini — to programmatically check TreeFree Diaper® product eligibility in real time using deterministic, machine-readable compliance signals. With retail grocery and SAP S/4HANA systems rapidly deploying agentic procurement, this integration positions TreeFree Diaper® as the first AI-ready diaper SKU in the market. It is the first CPG in the Official MCP Registry.

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping retail grocery procurement and operations, with projections indicating it will influence or orchestrate $3 to $5 trillion in economic value over the next 36-months, according to Mckinsey. AI in this sector is moving beyond mere automation to "agentic commerce," where AI agents govern procurement, inventory replenishment, and purchasing decisions.

Powering the Shift to Agentic Commerce

Built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) — Anthropic's open standard, now adopted across the AI industry. OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and AWS use the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to shift AI from passive readers of static web data to real-time execution systems—the foundation of AI-driven retail grocery procurement.

MCP is governed by the Agentic AI Foundation under the Linux Foundation, co-founded by Anthropic, Block, and OpenAI. Enterprise deployments include Visa, Mastercard, Bloomberg, Amazon, and 30% of Fortune 500 companies of which 80% deploy agents.

Infrastructure:

ACM-68000 — Deterministic signal protocol





— Deterministic signal protocol Multi-hyperscaler — Microsoft Azure France + Google Cloud Madrid

Market Context

This announcement comes just days after CNBC reported (March 26, 2026) that AI agent traffic has surpassed human internet traffic for the first time. Automated traffic grew eight times faster than human traffic year-over-year, with traffic from AI agents growing nearly 8,000% in 2025. GSC's integration ensures TreeFree Diaper® is ready for this shift — discoverable and verifiable by the retail grocery ERP AI agents now driving agentic procurement commerce.

Market Impact

AI procurement agents can now:

Discover compliant SKUs instantly



GTIN: 00990832300006



GTIN: 00990832300013





Verify eligibility with deterministic certainty

This launch creates an entirely new category: AI-readable, execution-ready private label CPG products that are ready for the agentic assisted supply chains of today.

Over 100 million agents can now discover and procure TreeFree Diaper® in real time. Training data is outdated; the MCP signal is the transaction. TreeFree Diaper® isn't just in an LLM's memory—it's live in the procurement loop, discoverable and orderable by agents operating within the world's leading retail grocery ERP systems.

"We didn't rely on embedding our diapers in training data. Instead, we hard-wired our SKUs directly into the MCP Registry—now integrated with Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Claude, OpenAI, and Mistral AI. This covers 95% of the enterprise LLM market share driving grocery procurement," said Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

"Our product is deforestation-free, SGS-tested, and supported by a regional converter network—all hyperscaler-mounted on AIO-TFX-Rail.ai. It's not just a better product; it's a better way to market," — "with containers of TreeFree Core now shipped into Europe and Mexico, retailer AI orderability leading to diapers on shelves is underway."

Endpoints: Sovereign. <40ms. Hyperscaler mounted.

MCP Server: https://mcp.10060.ai





LLM Resolver: https://resolver.aio-resolver.com/





Global AIO Registry: https://dpuone.ai/

About GreenCore Solutions Corp.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC) develops and provides TreeFree Core — a zero-tree-fiber, non-lignocellulosic absorbent diaper core — with integrated AI-Orderability (AIO) to private-label diaper converters serving large-scale grocery retail. TreeFree Core is SGS France-tested, EUDR scope NOT_APPLICABLE verified, and ships with full AI-Orderability via the AIO-TFX Rail.

GreenCore's AI commerce infrastructure operates across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and the Cloudflare edge, enabling finished diapers to publish machine-readable product signals that retail AI procurement systems evaluate and order autonomously. GreenCore serves converter networks and retail supply chains across Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

For more information visit: www.greencoresolutions.com • www.treefreecore.com

SOURCE Greencore Solutions Corp.