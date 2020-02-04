111 Inc. Offers Free Online Consultation and Prescription Refill Services

SHANGHAI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the evolving global epidemic created by the outbreak of 2019-nCOV coronavirus, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform, is providing a series of services and charity donations to help those affected.

111's Internet hospital is offering free online medical consultation in Hubei Province, the epicenter, in an effort to alleviate pressure on overburdened hospitals and to curtail the coronavirus' further spread. Since its launch on January 24, 2020, the service has provided approximately 3,000 daily online consultations per day.

Critical to the public at large keeping outdoor activities to a minimum, the Company is also providing free online drug refill services to patients with chronic diseases across the country. The online refill and home delivery service is part of 111's integrated online and offline platform service, consisting of an Internet hospital, online pharmacy, and offline network of 210,000 pharmacies. Patients with prescriptions can receive medications at home by submitting their prescription and placing their orders online (to be reviewed by 111's online medical professionals). Patients without prescriptions may obtain free e-prescriptions subject to consultation with 111's online medical professionals.

As part of its initiative, 111 has also donated 100,000 protective masks to front-line medical professionals, public security personnel, and traffic police officers in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and donated 100,000 units of Radix Isatidis Granule (traditional Chinese medicine) to the public across the country for flu prevention. 111 continued to provide services during the Spring Festival holiday. In order to maintain adequate supply and meet the demand for protective medical equipment, 111 has, since January 24, 2020, coordinated closely with its strategic pharmaceutical company partners—including CR Jiangzhong, Yiling Pharmaceutical, HEC Group, Jiangsu Wuzhong and Bayer—purchasing RMB 30 million (USD 4.2 million) of urgently needed drugs and medical supplies on the market for sale to meet the extraordinary demand.

Dr. Gang Yu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 111, said: "As a public company with a strong commitment to social responsibility, 111 will continue to provide urgently needed resources to medical professionals and patients as quickly as possible. We are offering our full support to win the battle against the coronavirus, guided by the appropriate government departments."

In addition, 111 has rolled out a real-time epidemic monitoring system on its official website to provide information about the coronavirus outbreak to the public.

111's real-time epidemic monitoring system link: https://m.111.com.cn/yyw/activities/broadcast/?from=singlemessage#/home

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network. 111 also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation and electronic prescription services. In addition to providing direct services to consumers through its online retail pharmacy, 111 also enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers. The Company's online wholesale pharmacy, 1 Drug Mall, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. The Company's new retail platform, by integrating the front and back ends of the pharmaceutical supply chain, has formed a smart supply chain, which transforms the flow of pharmaceutical products to pharmacies and modernizes how they serve their customers.

For more information on 111, please visit http://ir.111.cn.

