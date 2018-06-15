112-Acre "Emerald Hills" Estate in Charlottesville, VA Set for Luxury Auction® June 23rd

"Emerald Hills is a beautiful and private retreat that is the perfect getaway for the high-powered executive or financial professional, and is especially well-suited for those with large families," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's director of business development. "Considering you cannot reproduce this property today for anything shy of $20 million, the value opportunity presented by the auction is quite impressive."

Built over the course of four years – and with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship and exacting detail – Emerald Hills is situated on 112 gently rolling acres in Charlottesville, Virginia. Overlooking hardwood forests, a private lake, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate is a stunning example of Neoclassical architecture, with design influences from iconic American structures such as Thomas Jefferson's Monticello (which is located just 15 minutes south of the Property), George Washington's Mount Vernon, Carter's Grove and even the White House.

The layout of the primary residence, with its main structure connected to northern and southern dependencies by a series of curved hyphens, is closely modeled on Mount Vernon. Interior details from the current White House have been reproduced throughout the home, including aspects of the dining room and the western colonnade, the latter of which mimics the south facade of the White House, overlooking the Rose Garden.

Lush, manicured grounds surround the estate, and include 1,000 dogwoods, redbuds and crape myrtle trees in addition to formal gardens, fountains and a 100-ft soapstone reflecting pool. A private lake, two ponds, a stream, and several brooks with springs exist on the property grounds. There is also a vegetable garden modeled on that of Thomas Jefferson, with four, 100-ft x 8-ft raised beds, connected by Shenandoah brownstone walkways. A home orchard of more than 100 trees (including peach, cherry, nectarine, plum and apple) complements the savory plantings.

Within the main estate, three living levels offer approx. 15,000 sf of interior space, with a total of 5 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half baths. All bedrooms are ample in size, and feature en-suite baths. Prominent features include a magnificent foyer with dual staircases, stately salon with lofted ceilings, gourmet kitchen, his-and-her offices, a private study, and a lower-level entertainment lounge offering a pub, billiards area, wine cellar, theater and sauna. In the event of severe weather, the residence can be powered by a 125kW Caterpillar generator, which is housed in a "bunker" that is carved discretely into the grounds.

In addition to the main residence, the property includes several outbuildings: a carriage house (with 2,000 sf of living space and 2,700 sf devoted to housing up to 10 trophy vehicles), flower house, log cabin and a large-equipment barn with a staff apartment.

Emerald Hills is sub-dividable, should the new owner elect to do so, and the property also offers the opportunity for a substantial agricultural tax abatement if the grounds are placed into a farm/conservancy program.

For those buyers looking to augment the property beyond 112 acres, an additional five parcels – which offer a total of 36 additional acres and include two guesthouses – can be purchased separately and outside of the auction. While no firm price has been set for the additional properties, Platinum stated that they are available "via private treaty negotiations with the seller."

Previews of the property are being held by private appointment between the hours of 12 and 5pm ET daily, until auction day. To schedule an appointment, interested parties may contact Platinum's project manager, Brian Raymond, at 800.767.4857. Extensive photos, video and auction/property documents are also located at VirginiaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions

Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $757 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.25 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

