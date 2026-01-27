11th Annual Comerica Bank North Texas Prom Dress Drive Begins on February 2

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank will hold its 11th annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive in February. New or gently used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories (shoes, purses and jewelry) can be dropped off at seven participating banking centers. Donations will support local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Dallas CASA, helping those who may not otherwise be able to afford formal attire for prom.

Comerica Bank will hold its 11th annual North Texas Prom Dress Drive throughout February. New or gently used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories (shoes, purses and jewelry) can be dropped off at seven participating banking centers that will benefit local teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas and Dallas CASA.

This year's drive begins on Monday, Feb. 2. Donations at Mockingbird-Abrams, NorthPark and Parker-Premier banking centers will be accepted through noon on Saturday, Feb. 28. The last day to donate for the other locations is by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27.

Drop-off Locations

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 9 a.m.-Noon (Sat, select locations)

Chapel Hill-Tollway: 2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano

2560 Dallas Parkway; Plano Forest-Inwood: 5200 Forest Lane; Dallas

5200 Forest Lane; Dallas Lovers Lane-Devonshire: 5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas

5647 W. Lovers Lane; Dallas Mockingbird- Abrams*: 6260 E. Mockingbird; Dallas

6260 E. Mockingbird; Dallas NorthPark*: 8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas

8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas Parker-Premier* : 3310 Premier Drive; Plano

: 3310 Premier Drive; Plano Preston John Hickman 4111 Preston Road; Frisco

* Locations with Saturday drop-off hours.

Project Beauty will again serve as the official drive partner, collecting dresses, donating beauty swag bags, and providing a complimentary prom-night makeover, including hair and makeup, to one teen from each benefitting agency.

In March, Comerica volunteers play a key role in setting up each nonprofit's prom boutique and assisting teens during the public dress distribution events.

Since 2015, Comerica has donated 7,390 dresses, including 800 in 2025, to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County and Greater Dallas.

For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Comerica reported total assets of $80.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County

For more than 55 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County (BGCCC) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Our Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. BGCCC impacts over 15,000 young people annually at Club locations in McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and Princeton. For more information, visit www.bgccc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of more than 6,000 Club members, ages 6-18. These core areas include academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit .

About Dallas CASA

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency's trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. For many children in foster care, their Dallas CASA volunteer is the only consistent, caring adult in their lives during a frightening, uncertain time. Dallas CASA envisions a day when all children experience safe childhoods and grow into resourceful, healthy adults. Now in its 46th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide. Since 2019, Dallas CASA has accepted 100% of court appointments in Dallas County child welfare cases. In 2025, 1,116 Dallas CASA volunteers were assigned to advocate for 2,340 children in protective care. To learn more, visit dallascasa.org.

SOURCE Comerica Bank