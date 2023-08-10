$12.9 Billion Autonomous Navigation Markets, 2028: Increasing Adoption in Commercial and Military Applications Fuels Growth with Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran, and Honeywell Dominating

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Navigation Market by Solution (Hardware, and Software), Platform (Airborne (Autonomous Aircraft, Autonomous Drones), Land, Marine, Space, Weapons), Application (Commercial, Military & Government), Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous navigation is estimated to be USD 6.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4%

The Autonomous navigation market study encompasses an extensive analysis of various segments and subsegments, aiming to estimate its size and growth potential based on solutions, platforms, applications, and regions.

The market's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous robots in logistics and commercial and military applications. However, challenges such as unproven performance in unfamiliar environments and inadequate high-level interfacing hinder overall market growth.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a significant player in the autonomous navigation market, showcasing remarkable progress through technological advancements and substantial investments, leading to the integration of autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotic systems across various sectors.

Key companies like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran SA, and Honeywell International Inc. dominate the market through their investments and innovations.

Airborne: The second largest share in the platform segment in the autonomous navigation market in 2023.

The airborne segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. Airborne autonomous navigation has rapidly progressed, fueled by advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and connectivity. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) now possess the ability to navigate independently, transforming various sectors.

Aerial surveillance, package delivery, and search and rescue operations benefit from the enhanced efficiency, safety, and scalability offered by autonomous UAVs. Continual advancements in this field hold immense potential for revolutionizing industries and reshaping our understanding and utilization of airspace.

Commercial: The second largest share in the application segment in the autonomous navigation market in 2023.

The commercial segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. The commercial segment includes all the autonomous robots used in sectors such as aviation, automotive, logistics, and marine.

The commercial segment is expected to increase tremendously in the future owing to the continuous research and development in robotics, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and edge computing capabilities.

The demand for robotics in agriculture is also expected to grow in the future due to the potential for increasing output while reducing cost.

Premium Insights

Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Platforms in Commercial and Military Applications to Drive Market

Commercial Segment to Lead Market by 2028

Software Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Marine Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Incorporation of Advanced Sense and Avoid Systems in Unmanned Vehicles

Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Commercial and Military Applications

Improved Safety and Efficiency with Autonomous Navigation Technology

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Logistic Operations

Restraints

Unproven Performance in Unfamiliar Environments and Inadequate High-Level Interfacing

Lack of Required Infrastructure for Autonomous Systems in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of 5G and Ai

Growing Efforts Aimed at Advancing Autonomous Systems

Assistance and Services Offered by Autonomous Robots

Challenges

Vulnerability of Autonomous Systems to Cyber Threats due to Automation

Potential Cyberattack Routes for Marine Vessels

Unclear Regulatory Framework for Use of Autonomous Systems

Autonomous Navigation Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-Use Industries

Industry Trends

Key Technological Trends in Autonomous Navigation Market

Navigation Technology for Autonomous Systems

Sensor Fusion Solutions

Control Algorithms

Research on Standard Operating Systems for Robots

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems-Based Inertial Navigation Systems

High-End Inertial Navigation Systems

Use Case Analysis

Autonomous Delivery Drones in Urban Environments

Autonomous Mining Trucks in Open-Pit Mines

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analytics

Satellite Navigation

Company Profiles

Key Players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Safran Sa

Abb

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc

Moog Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

Rh Marine

Trimble Inc.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Other Players

Shield Ai

Skydio, Inc.

Near Earth Autonomy Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Bluebotics

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Leddartech Inc.

Novatel Inc.

Sea Machines

Autonodyne LLC

