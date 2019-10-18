$12.9 Billion Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market by Peripheral Device (Analog Device and Digital Device), Packaging Type (8-bit Packaging, 16-bit Packaging, and 32-bit Packaging), End-use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultra-low-power microcontroller market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.1%.

Major factors driving the ultra-low-power microcontroller market include the growing adoption of low-power consumption devices, rising demand for low-power microcontrollers from the consumer electronics industry, increasing use of building and home automation systems, and surging demand for IoT ecosystem.



Ultra-low-power microcontrollers allow components and devices to operate and process the data by consuming extremely low power. These microcontrollers help devices to extend their battery life, thereby providing a longer operational lifetime. These ultra-low-power microcontrollers are the best fit for sensor nodes in IoT, connected devices, consumer devices, wearables, and other low-power electronics. The demand for low-power consumption devices is increasing at a significant rate across the world. This has led to the requirement for the improved and efficient operation of electronic devices.



This report covers key applications, namely consumer electronics, automotive, servers and data centers, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and media and entertainment, wherein ultra-low-power microcontrollers are used. Consumer electronics applications, including laptops and desktops, audio amplifier components, smartphones, home appliances, remote controls, building automation devices, and other home electronics, accounted for the largest share of 42.0% of the ultra-low-power microcontroller market in 2018. The use of ultra-low-power microcontrollers in consumer electronics is also supplemented by the increasing use of these devices for connected networks and IoT applications.



Key players in the ultra-low-power microcontroller market include



Ambiq Micro

Analog Devices

Cypress Semiconductor

Elan Microelectronics

Epson

Intel

Marvell

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Renesas

ROHM Semiconductor

Silicon Labs

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba

XMOS

Zilog (A Littelfuse Company)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Low-Power Consumption Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Low-Power Microcontrollers From Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Building and Home Automation Systems

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for IoT Ecosystem

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Design Complexities in High-Speed and Power-Critical Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers in Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives and Funding Activities for IoT Projects

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lower Penetration of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers Than That of High- and Low-Power Microcontrollers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Implementation of Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers in Different Applications



6 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Peripheral Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog Devices

6.2.1 Analog Devices to Dominate Market During 2019-2024

6.3 Digital Devices

6.3.1 Ultra-Low Power Microcontrollers are in Demand for Digital Application Segments Including Smartphones, Home Audio Equipment, Home Appliances, Gaming Consoles, Digital Cameras, Etc.



7 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 8-Bit Packaging

7.2.1 Consumer Electronics is Major Vertical Capturing Largest Share of 8-Bit Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market

7.3 16-Bit Packaging

7.3.1 Higher Precision Than That of 8-Bit Microcontrollers Accelerates Demand for 16-Bit Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

7.4 32-Bit Packaging

7.4.1 32-Bit Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



8 Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Market, By End-Use Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 High Demand for Low-Power Consumption Electronic Devices Propels Market Growth for Consumer Electronics Application

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Industrial IoT Plays Key Role in Driving Market for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Rise in Requirement for Body Electronics and In-Vehicle Connectivity in Automobiles is Boosting Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 High Demand for Portable Equipment in Healthcare Applications Would Increase Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

8.6 Telecommunications

8.6.1 Rise in Demand for Communication Devices to Boost Market Growth

8.7 Aerospace & Defense

8.7.1 Use of Sensors and Monitoring Systems in Aerospace and Defense to Accelerate Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

8.8 Media and Entertainment

8.8.1 Advent of New Technologies in Media and Entertainment Would Propel Market Growth

8.9 Servers and Data Centers

8.9.1 High Adoption of Asset Tracking Solutions in Data Centers Would Surge Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Rise in Implementation of Low-Power Connected Devices to Fuel Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Growth in Coming Years



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Consumer Electronics and Home Automation Applications Boost Ultra-Low-Power Mcu Market Growth in US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canadian Market Growth is Propelled By Consumer Electronics and Industrial Automation

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 High Government Investment in Automotive and Electronics Industries to Drive Ultra-Low-Power Mcu Market Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Growing Use of Ultra-Low-Power Mcus in Medical Devices to Boost Market Growth in UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Flourishing Automotive Industry in Germany to Fuel Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions in France to Boost Ultra-Low-Power Mcu Market Growth

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Surging Demand for Automotive and Healthcare Applications Expected to Boost Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers in Country

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.3.5.1 Spain, Netherlands, and Belgium are Key Countries Fueling Growth of Market in Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Consumer Electronics and Automotive are Leading Applications Contributing to Growth of Market in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications Contributing to Increasing Demand for Ultra-Low-Power Microcontrollers in China

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Market Growth in South Korea is Driven By Its Growing Adoption in Consumer Electronics

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, and Consumer Electronics Applications Contribute Significantly to Indian Market Growth

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 High Adoption of IoT in Australia Augmenting Growth of Market

9.4.6 Rest of APAC

9.4.6.1 Increased Use of Consumer Electronics By Growing Population Propels Ultra-Low-Power Microcontroller Growth in Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America Likely to Continue to Account for Largest Size of Market in RoW in Coming Years



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players in Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.5.3 Acquisitions and Expansions



11 Company Profiles



