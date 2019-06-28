$12 Billion Knee Replacement Market, 2025

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knee Replacement Market, Global Forecast, By Products, Regions, and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Knee Replacement Market is Expected to Value More than $12 Billion by the End of the Year 2025

The global knee replacement market is growing year on year. The core reason for market growth are; rising per capita health expenditure, people are more conscious about their health, people are adopting less-invasive surgical procedure, improved government initiative and public healthcare expenditure, expansion of healthcare industry, medical device and product getting faster approval from regulation authorities, rising ageing population along with overall population. Rising accident, which leads to injuries and trauma, will boost the global knee replacement market in future. .

Rising ageing population across the world will drive the knee replacement market to a great extent. Many developed regions will strategically allocate budget for an ageing population because the geriatric population is more prone to the disease and especially joint disease. Therefore knee replacement will expand in the near future due to the rising ageing population. Rapid advancement or cutting edge technology in knee replacement like robotic arm which assists in partial knee replacement will again propel the knee replacement market in the future course of time.

These days, people are more health conscious and prefer less invasive surgical procedure rather than a conventional surgical procedure. Therefore, now, people are more participating in treatment due to the painless technique of surgery. Knee replacement is a surgical procedure, where the painful knee is replaced with prosthetic that is made up of ceramic or metal. A doctor recommends knee replacement if another option of treatment like medication does not apply to relieve pain. Based on the requirement and patient condition, the knee is fully or partially replaced.

Regional Insight



In this report, we have provided a complete market outlook based on the region; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Besides, we have also revealed many important and significant factors that influence the regional market of Knee replacement.

Segment Insight



In this report, the market of knee replacement is fragmented by-product into three parts; total knee replacement market, partial knee replacement market and Revision Knee Replacement. Here we have done comprehensive analysis by product and calculated the market based on multi-variable factors. In this report, we have also explained growth factors that propel the market and restrain factors that limit the market in the near future.

Market Insight by End-User



In this report, we provide a complete market outlook based on end-user; Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers and others.

All the 4 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 4 Points

Company Overview

Business Strategy

Merger/Acquisitions

Financial Insight



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Knee Replacement Market



5. Market Share - Global Knee Replacement (2011 - 2025)

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Region



6. Companies Share - Knee Replacement



7. By Product - Global Knee Replacement Market

7.1 Primary (Total) Knee Replacement

7.2 Partial Knee Replacement

7.3 Revision KNEE Replacement



8. By Region - Global Knee Replacement Market

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Primary Knee Replacement Market

8.1.2 Partial Knee Replacement Market

8.1.3 Revision Knee Replacement Market

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of World



9. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Companies Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strategy

9.3 Merger / Acquisition

9.4 Financial Insight



10. Stryker Corporation - Company Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategy

10.3 Merger / Acquisition

10.4 Financial Insight



11. Smith & Nephew PLC - Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strategy

11.3 Merger / Acquisition

11.4 Financial Insight



12. Johnson & Johnson - Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategy

12.3 Merger / Acquisition

12.4 Financial Insight



13. Others



14. Growth Drivers

14.1 Rising Pool of Knee Fractures

14.2 Government Reimbursement Plans

14.3 Rising Geriatric Population

14.4 Knee Osteoarthritis



15. Challenges

15.1 Risk of Complications after Surgery

15.2 Increasing Average Cost of Knee Implant



