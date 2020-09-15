$12 Billion Plant-based Meat Market - Global and Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Plant-based Meat Market Report
The global plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2025.
The global plant-based meat market size by revenue is likely to cross $12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. The industry landscape is currently witnessing increasingly frequent product launches, representing a growing investment in R&D that continues to stimulate the development of highly sophisticated products. Taste, texture, and mouthfeel of products will continue to improve with further ingredient and processing advancements. Globally, consumers are becoming aware and are increasingly looking for healthy, ethical, and cost-effective products with a low environmental impact, which is driving the demand for plant-based alternatives.
With the growing global population and a major shift in food production and consumption, there has been a demand for rich protein-based food. As people around the world are becoming affluent with veganism, flexitarians, and the impact of meat on the environment, the industry is expected to grow significantly. However, despite the rapid success of this type of food, the sector requires overcoming several challenges to become reliable sources of food and proteins.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the plant-based meat market during the forecast period:
- Demand for Cleaner Labelling
- Increase in Investments in Plant-based Market
- Growth in Technology & Innovation
- Growth of Direct to Consumer Models
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The focus of vendors in the global plant-based meat market has primarily been to draw the attention of consumers and generate appeal for vegan meat. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and several other not-so-established start-ups are trying to find the right combination of coconut oil, peas, potato, or other proteins and other plant-based ingredients to create a product that is comparable to conventional meat products such as ground beef. Plant-based and cultured meat companies are actively pursuing to satisfy carnivorous-leaning taste buds. Vendors are trying to layer flavor over flavor, color over color, texture over texture.
Key Company Profiles
- Beyond Meat
- Morningstar Farms
- Gardein
- Field Roast
- Turtle Island Food
- Impossible Foods
- Pure Farmland
- Sweet Earth
- Happy Little Plants
- Good Catch
- Tyson Foods
- Hungry Planet
- Next Level Burger
- Abbot's Butcher
- Atlantic Natural Foods
- Don Lee Farms
- Dr. Prager's Sensible Foods
- No Evil Foods
- Ocean Hugger Foods
- Sophie's Kitchen
- VBites Food Limited
