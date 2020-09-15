$12 Billion Plant-based Meat Market - Global and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Plant-based Meat Market Report

The global plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019-2025.

The global plant-based meat market size by revenue is likely to cross $12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period. The industry landscape is currently witnessing increasingly frequent product launches, representing a growing investment in R&D that continues to stimulate the development of highly sophisticated products. Taste, texture, and mouthfeel of products will continue to improve with further ingredient and processing advancements. Globally, consumers are becoming aware and are increasingly looking for healthy, ethical, and cost-effective products with a low environmental impact, which is driving the demand for plant-based alternatives.



With the growing global population and a major shift in food production and consumption, there has been a demand for rich protein-based food. As people around the world are becoming affluent with veganism, flexitarians, and the impact of meat on the environment, the industry is expected to grow significantly. However, despite the rapid success of this type of food, the sector requires overcoming several challenges to become reliable sources of food and proteins.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the plant-based meat market during the forecast period:

Demand for Cleaner Labelling

Increase in Investments in Plant-based Market

Growth in Technology & Innovation

Growth of Direct to Consumer Models

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The focus of vendors in the global plant-based meat market has primarily been to draw the attention of consumers and generate appeal for vegan meat. Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, and several other not-so-established start-ups are trying to find the right combination of coconut oil, peas, potato, or other proteins and other plant-based ingredients to create a product that is comparable to conventional meat products such as ground beef. Plant-based and cultured meat companies are actively pursuing to satisfy carnivorous-leaning taste buds. Vendors are trying to layer flavor over flavor, color over color, texture over texture.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the global plant-based meat market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the global plant-based meat market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading plant-based meat companies, and what is the growth of Beyond Meat market share?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the plant-based meat market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 COVID-19 Impact

8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Plant-Based Meat Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Demand For Cleaner Labeling

9.2 Growing Investment In Plant-Based Food Market

9.3 Growth In Technology And Innovation

9.4 Growth Of Direct To Consumer Models



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growth Of Vegan Population

10.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Sustainability

10.3 Changing Consumption Pattern

10.4 Availability Of Soy-And-Gluten-Free Meat



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Fluctuating Price Of Raw Materials

11.2 Government Regulations And Safety Standards

11.3 Barriers To Reduction Of Meat Consumption



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.2.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Source Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Soy

13.4 Pea

13.5 Wheat

13.6 Others



14 Meat Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Beef

14.4 Chicken

14.5 Pork

14.6 Fish

14.7 Others



15 Storage Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Frozen

15.4 Refrigerated

15.5 Shelf Stable



16 Distribution

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

16.4 Convenience Stores

16.5 Specialty Stores

16.6 Online Channels

16.7 Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



Key Company Profiles



Beyond Meat

Morningstar Farms

Gardein

Field Roast

Turtle Island Food

Impossible Foods

Pure Farmland

Sweet Earth

Happy Little Plants

Good Catch

Tyson Foods

Hungry Planet

Next Level Burger

Abbot's Butcher

Atlantic Natural Foods

Don Lee Farms

Dr. Prager's Sensible Foods

No Evil Foods

Ocean Hugger Foods

Sophie's Kitchen

VBites Food Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkayct

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

