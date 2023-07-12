12 Comfort Food Recipes for Busy Nights: New from eMeals and Bob Evans Farms

Supports the Bob Evans Farms 'Our Farm Salutes' Program Benefiting U.S. Military Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're struggling to get dinner on the table on hectic weeknights (and don't we all?), meal planning service eMeals comes to the rescue with Busy Nights with Bob Evans® - a free 12-recipe comfort food collection that makes quick work of creating family-friendly meals by building each dish around refrigerated sides from Bob Evans.

Shepherd's Pie and more: Available free on eMeals' Bob Evans Collection landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection includes three comfort meals crafted by celebrity chef Andre Rush (Shepherd's Pie, Macaroni Croquettes with Avocado Sauce, and Sausage Muffin Frittata) plus nine recipes ranging from Dill and Cheddar Pierogies to Taco Mac and Cheese Casserole, Savory Chicken Cakes, and Chicken, Bacon and Broccoli Garlic Mashed Potato Pizzas created by the eMeals team.

Farm-fresh shortcuts: All 12 recipes use one of the Bob Evans refrigerated side dishes as an ingredient to streamline the preparation process. Whether it's Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Mashed Cauliflower or Macaroni & Cheese, you get the benefit of farm-fresh flavor, fewer cooking steps, and support for U.S. military veterans through the Bob Evans Farms Our Farm Salutes® program.

Good food for a good cause: The Bob Evans Farms Our Farm Salutes program has contributed more than $500,000 to military causes and veteran-owned businesses since launching in 2016. This year, as part of a partnership with the United Services Organizations (USO), Bob Evans Farms has pledged $125,000 to support USO mental health services for military heroes and their families. The initiative also includes working with Chef Rush, a U.S. Army veteran who worked in the White House as a chef during four administrations and is known for advocating for military communities and mental health services.

Click to shop: All recipes in eMeals' Bob Evans Collection are one-click-shoppable from major retailers, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt, when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Bob Evans Collection landing page.

Meal inspiration every night: The new collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, egg products including liquid eggs, and frozen handheld breakfast items. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters and Owens Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

