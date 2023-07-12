12 Comfort Food Recipes for Busy Nights: New from eMeals and Bob Evans Farms

News provided by

eMeals

12 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

 Supports the Bob Evans Farms 'Our Farm Salutes' Program Benefiting U.S. Military Heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're struggling to get dinner on the table on hectic weeknights (and don't we all?), meal planning service eMeals comes to the rescue with Busy Nights with Bob Evans® - a free 12-recipe comfort food collection that makes quick work of creating family-friendly meals by building each dish around refrigerated sides from Bob Evans.

Shepherd's Pie and more: Available free on eMeals' Bob Evans Collection landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection includes three comfort meals crafted by celebrity chef Andre Rush  (Shepherd's Pie, Macaroni Croquettes with Avocado Sauce, and Sausage Muffin Frittata) plus nine recipes ranging from Dill and Cheddar Pierogies to Taco Mac and Cheese Casserole, Savory Chicken Cakes, and Chicken, Bacon and Broccoli Garlic Mashed Potato Pizzas created by the eMeals team.

Farm-fresh shortcuts: All 12 recipes use one of the Bob Evans refrigerated side dishes as an ingredient to streamline the preparation process. Whether it's Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Mashed Cauliflower or Macaroni & Cheese, you get the benefit of farm-fresh flavor, fewer cooking steps, and support for U.S. military veterans through the Bob Evans Farms Our Farm Salutes® program.

Good food for a good cause: The Bob Evans Farms Our Farm Salutes program has contributed more than $500,000 to military causes and veteran-owned businesses since launching in 2016. This year, as part of a partnership with the United Services Organizations (USO), Bob Evans Farms has pledged $125,000 to support USO mental health services for military heroes and their families. The initiative also includes working with Chef Rush, a U.S. Army veteran who worked in the White House as a chef during four administrations and is known for advocating for military communities and mental health services.

Click to shop: All recipes in eMeals' Bob Evans Collection are one-click-shoppable from major retailers, enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt, when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Bob Evans Collection landing page.

Meal inspiration every night: The new collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals 
eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
For 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, egg products including liquid eggs, and frozen handheld breakfast items. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters and Owens Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

SOURCE eMeals

Also from this source

Easy Breezy Summer Cocktails from eMeals and Stella Rosa® Wines? Yes, Please!

9 Barilla® Pesto and Pasta Recipes Bring an Italian Summer to Your Backyard

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.