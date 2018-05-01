12 Companies to Watch in the Contract In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalorama Information said that the global market for IVD products manufactured by contract organizations was an estimated $12.2 billion in 2017. That's the conclusion of Kalorama Information's new report Contract Manufacturing in IVD: Market Analysis. Among large-selling products included in this amount are blood glucose test strips, purified monoclonal antibodies for immunoassay and molecular procedures, finished ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) test kits, lyophilized clinical chemistry calibrators, benchtop clinical chemistry and immunoassay analyzers, antibiotic susceptibility microplates, chromogenic media plates, handheld blood glucose meters, handheld coagulation instruments, amplified DNA probes, RNA assays, coated microarray slides, and other products. The report said many contract IVD manufacturers also provide complete packaging service as an added convenience to customers.

"Unlike other medical device segments, the IVD industry has been slow to transfer manufacturing responsibilities to outside contractors in the developing countries," said Bruce Carlson, Publisher of Kalorama Information. "Over the next several years, IVD companies are expected to broaden the use of contract manufacturing to strengthen competitive positions."

In all major product groups and technology classes, contract manufactured IVD goods will generate above average sales growth globally. This trend will reflect the several advantages typically provided by outside contractors, including:

access to proprietary production processes and technologies





reduction in time required to gain regulatory approvals for plant validation and product marketing





alleviation or prevention of production capacity shortages





the freeing up of staff to focus on higher strategic priorities





the penetration of new markets without the need for capital investment





enhanced cost efficiencies in raw material selection and other production inputs

The report said that the following are among the top competitors in the industry. Affinity Biologicals, Inc., Biokit S.A., Cenogenics Corporation, EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc. Guilin Royalyze Medical Co. Ltd, IDxDI, Meridian Life Science Inc., MilliporeSigma, Polymed Therapeutics, Inc., Promega Corporation, Savyon Diagnostics and Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

More information can be found in Kalorama Information's report.

