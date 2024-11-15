12 Lines of Code, Infinite Opportunities: How AidQuest is Shaping the Future of Home Care

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, AidQuest transformed the home care industry with a seemingly simple solution: a 12-line JavaScript code. This innovation has propelled nearly 1,000 agencies toward unprecedented growth, turning their websites from mere information displays into dynamic platforms that actively engage visitors and convert them into leads.

The home care sector spends millions on SEO and paid advertising to drive traffic to their websites. However, the industry faces a significant challenge: high bounce rates. On average, visitors spend less than 20 seconds on a site before leaving, often overwhelmed by the plethora of options provided by search engines like Google. This constant back-and-forth not only inflates advertising costs but also benefits search engines at the expense of agency owners.

AidQuest's human live chat platform is changing the game. By introducing real-time, human-led conversations, the platform ensures that visitors are immediately engaged, reducing bounce rates and increasing conversion opportunities. Results speak volumes: one national brand garnered over 7,000 client leads and 14,000 caregiver applicants, boosting their revenue by $4 million in just 12 months. Similarly, a local agency reported 110 new client leads and a $300k revenue increase, alongside 120 caregiver applicants, significantly enhancing their staffing quality.

"In the year since we started working with AidQuest the number of leads we have received from our websites has more than doubled. AidQuest human chat has become an integral part of our digital strategy," says Peter Ross, CEO & Co-Founder of Senior Helpers (www.seniorhelpers.com).

Kamran Nasser, Founder of AidQuest, emphasizes the urgency of engagement: "You have only about 20 seconds to capture your visitor's attention. Without human interaction, 90% leave without taking any action." Greg McCarthy, Chief Growth Officer, adds, "Our HIPAA-compliant, one-on-one conversations filter through the noise, identifying genuine inquiries and converting them into qualified leads tailored to agency-specific criteria."

The home care industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the aging baby boomer generation — a demographic that is expected to represent 20% of the U.S. population by 2030. As this population ages, the demand for in-home care services is rapidly increasing, creating both challenges and opportunities in this sector. AidQuest's innovative solutions are timely, helping agencies meet this surging demand by optimizing their digital platforms to engage effectively with families seeking reliable and compassionate care for their loved ones.

