12 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Mar 20, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including product launches from Taco Bell and Zillow, and acquisition news IBM and Ferrero Group.
NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents
Together, IBM and Confluent deliver a smart data platform that gives every AI model, agent, and automated workflow the real-time, trusted data needed to operate across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments at scale.
- Mazda Launches the All-New CX-5 with A Five-Film Campaign Inspired by Hollywood Genres
Developed in partnership with WPP, the concept reflects Mazda's focus on connecting the vehicle to the many dimensions of modern life. The redesigned model offers more interior space, deeper connectivity and enhanced driver control to support those moments.
- Maven Clinic Introduces Maven Intelligence, an AI-Powered Orchestration Layer for Women's and Family Health
Maven Intelligence integrates agentic AI with longitudinal clinical and outcomes data and clinical expertise to help power more connected, personalized care and better outcomes across fertility, maternity, parenting and menopause.
- PayPal Brings PayPal USD to Users Across 70 Markets
This dollar-backed stablecoin enables users to send funds globally, with faster settlement and lower cost than traditional payment methods. As global commerce becomes increasingly digital, individuals and businesses are looking for faster and more seamless ways to transact across borders. Stablecoins like PYUSD help power an inclusive, fast, lower cost, global commerce system.
- Ferrero Group acquires Bold Snacks, a leading Brazilian protein snack company
The planned acquisition adds Bold Snacks to Ferrero Group's growing stable of better-for-you brands such as Eat Natural and FULFIL in Europe and Power Crunch in North America. In Brazil, Ferrero and its affiliated company Dori Alimentos, owned by Ferrara, currently employ 4,500 people across five plants and three offices.
- Zillow launches Zillow Preview to bring pre-market home listings into the open
At a time when some real estate brokerages are harming consumers by hiding listings in private networks, Zillow Preview allows brokerages to broadly share listings before they hit the active market so consumers can access them. It launches next month.
- Taco Bell® Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations Remixing Two Fan-Favorite Forms
With the all-new Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, Taco Bell's newest protein earns its place in this crave-forward new version of the brand's most legendary format — proving true Crunchwrap Slider worthiness in every bite. The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla makes its permanent menu debut, delivering two times the chicken compared to the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla in a portable, craveable new format built for what's next.
- Lilly's EBGLYSS (lebrikizumab-lbkz) is the first and only selective IL-13 inhibitor to deliver positive Phase 3 outcomes in patients aged six months to 18 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
"EBGLYSS has already changed what's possible for adults and adolescents, delivering durable results that help patients flare less with the option of monthly maintenance dosing. Now, these data show EBGLYSS also provided disease control in pediatric patients, a critical milestone that, if approved, could bring profound relief to these patients and their families," said Adrienne Brown, executive vice president and president, Lilly Immunology.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Expands Its Paw Print with First-Ever Wholesale Debut at Walmart
Build-A-Bear Mini Beans™, new collectible Micro Mini Beans™, and the highly anticipated Build-A-Bear x Bluey™ collection in partnership with BBC Studios, are now available in 1,500+ Walmart stores nationwide, a major new distribution milestone for the nearly 30-year-old brand.
- Basecamp Research Launches Trillion Gene Atlas to Scale AI-Designed Therapeutics
Launched in collaboration with Anthropic, Ultima Genomics and PacBio, and powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, the Trillion Gene Atlas aims to expand known evolutionary genetic diversity 100-fold by collecting genomic data from more than 100 million species across thousands of sites worldwide.
- The Home Depot Teams Up with David Beckham to Bring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ To Backyards Across the Country
The campaign kicks off with an exclusive World Cup Sweepstakes, giving one lucky fan a $10,000 Home Depot gift card to get their backyard World Cup ready, along with a trip package for two to attend the World Cup Final in New York. Fans can also receive an Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ adidas scarf with the purchase of select Makita power tools — available in-store and online.
- FDA approves Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy® HD injection, delivering the highest weight loss to date for a Wegovy® injection, adding to its already expansive clinical profile
Wegovy® HD can be used along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity lose weight and keep it off, provided they have tolerated the 2.4 mg dosage for at least 4 weeks and additional weight reduction is clinically indicated.
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The Week's Trending Topics
- SXSW: The annual gathering for celebrating film, TV, music and innovation wrapped up this week and our team spotted a number of press releases from the event. Billboard named Better Help its first-ever mental health partner and debuted a video series featuring artists from across genres. DICK'S Sporting Goods' in-house content and production studio, Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, announced its upcoming documentary about the 1994 U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. Reckitt and entrepreneur-in-residence Serena Williams took the SXSW stage to introduce standout community-based healthcare entrepreneurs.
- March Madness: Brackets are set for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments and brands turned to PR Newswire this week to share their promotional events, product launches and other initiatives tied to the event. Food and beverage brands including White Claw, Pizza Hut and Wendy's are getting in on the action, while Spectrum announced its Multiview feature to allow for multi-game watching and Just Women's Sports announced an upcoming event in Phoenix to celebrate the history of women's basketball.
Catch up on the latest trending topics.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
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