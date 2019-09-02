$120+ Billion Smart Sensors Markets - Global Market Outlook to 2026
Sep 02, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Sensors market accounted for $24.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key players in this market include Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V. , Siemens AG , Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation PLC , General Electric , Sensirion AG, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Ltd., InvenSense, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company and Legrand S.A.
Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for consumer electronics products, higher demand in the healthcare and automotive industries and the growing trend of miniaturization in electronics. However, the high cost of development and lack of privacy are inhibiting the market growth.
Smart Sensor has a multi-sensing capability that measures the temperature, pressure, humidity & position and processes the data using microprocessors & advanced computation models. They offer various advantages such as high reliability, low power consumption, wireless configuration, high performance, easy maintenance, size flexibility and minimal requirement for interconnecting cables.
On the basis of Type, Position Sensors segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of integrated control systems in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring vehicle compliance with the slated emission riders. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising government support and rising deployment of smart city and smart infrastructure projects in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Sensors Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Transceivers
5.3 Microcontrollers
5.4 Digital to Analog Converters
5.5 Analog to Digital Converters
5.6 Microcontrollers
5.7 Other Components
6 Global Smart Sensors Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Motion & Occupancy Sensors
6.2.1 Motion Sensors Type
6.2.1.1 MEMS Gyroscopes
6.2.1.2 Sensor Combos
6.2.1.3 MEMS Accelerometers
6.2.1.4 MEMS Magnetometers
6.2.1.5 MEMS Gyroscopes
6.2.2 Occupancy Sensors Type
6.2.2.1 Ultrasonic-Based Sensors
6.2.2.2 Dual Technology-Based Sensors
6.2.2.3 PIR-Based Sensors
6.2.3 Smart Motion Sensors
6.2.4 Smart Occupancy Sensors
6.2.4.1 Image Processing Occupancy Sensors (IPOSs)
6.2.4.2 Intelligent Occupancy Sensors (IOSs)
6.3 Flow Sensors
6.4 Image Sensors
6.4.1 CMOS-Based Image Sensors
6.4.2 Biometrics Technique
6.4.2.1 Iris Scanning
6.4.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition System
6.5 Water Sensors
6.5.1 Water Sensors Type
6.5.1.1 PH Sensors
6.5.1.2 Level Sensors
6.5.1.3 Turbidity Sensors
6.5.1.4 Soil Moisture Sensors
6.5.1.5 Dissolved Oxygen (DO2)Sensors
6.6 Position Sensors
6.6.1 Position Sensors Type
6.6.1.1 Rotary Position Sensors
6.6.1.2 Linear Position Sensors
6.6.1.3 Proximity Sensors
6.7 Touch Sensors
6.7.1 Touch Sensors Type
6.7.1.1 Resistive Sensors
6.7.1.2 Infrared Sensors
6.7.1.3 Capacitive Sensors
6.8 Light Sensors
6.8.1 Light Sensors Output Type
6.8.1.1 Digital Light Sensors
6.8.1.2 Analog Light Sensors
6.9 Ultrasonic Sensors
6.9.1 Microphone
6.10 Pressure Sensors
6.10.1 Pressure Sensors Type
6.10.1.1 Vacuum & Absolute
6.10.1.2 Differential & Gauge
6.10.2 Pressure Sensors Technology
6.10.2.1 Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors
6.10.2.2 Resonant Solid State Pressure Sensors
6.10.2.3 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors
6.10.2.4 Optical Pressure Sensors
6.10.2.5 Capacitive Pressure Sensors
6.11 Temperature & Humidity Sensors
6.11.1 Temperature Sensors Type
6.11.1.1 Thermistors
6.11.1.2 IR Sensors
6.11.1.3 Resistance Temperature Detectors
6.11.1.4 Thermocouples
6.11.1.5 Other Temperature Sensors Types
6.11.1.5.1 USB-Based Temperature Sensors
6.11.1.5.2 ZigBee-Based Temperature Sensors
6.11.1.5.3 MEMS-Based Temperature Sensors
6.11.1.5.4 Wi-Fi-Based Temperature Sensors
6.11.1.5.5 RFID Temperature Sensors
6.11.1.5.6 Bluetooth-Based Temperature Sensors
6.11.2 Humidity Sensors Type
6.11.2.1 Resistive Humidity Sensors
6.11.2.2 Capacitive Humidity Sensors
6.12 Other Types
6.12.1 Gesture Sensors
6.12.2 Oxidation Reduction Potential (ORP) Sensors
6.12.3 Electrical Conductivity Sensors
6.12.4 Radar Sensors
7 Global Smart Sensors Market, By Network Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireless Network Connectivity
7.2.1 Wi-Fi
7.2.2 Bluetooth
7.2.3 Z-wave
7.2.4 Enocean
7.2.5 ZigBee
7.2.6 Other Wireless Network Connectivity
7.3 Wired Network Connectivity
7.3.1 LonWorks
7.3.2 Knx
8 Global Smart Sensors Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology
8.3 Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology
8.4 Packaging Technology
8.4.1 System-On-Chip (SoC)
8.4.2 System-In-Package (SiP)
8.5 Other Technologies
8.5.1 Microsystem Technology (MST)
8.5.2 Ic-Compatible 3d Micro-Structuring
8.5.3 Optical Spectroscopy
8.5.4 Integrated Smart Sensor - Hybrid Sensor
8.5.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
9 Global Smart Sensors Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Building Automation Industry
9.2.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
9.2.2 Lighting Source
9.2.3 Access Control
9.2.4 Security & Surveillance
9.2.5 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
9.2.6 Other Building Automation Industries
9.3 Industrial Automation Industry
9.4 Automotive and Transportation Industry
9.5 Aerospace & Defense Industry
9.6 Biomedical & Healthcare Industry
9.7 Consumer Electronics Industry
9.7.1 Entertainment
9.7.2 Wearable Electronics
9.7.3 Communication and IT
9.7.4 Home Appliances
9.8 Other End Users
9.8.1 Avionics
9.8.2 Food and Beverages
10 Global Smart Sensors Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Analog Devices, Inc.
12.2 STMicroelectronics
12.3 Atmel Corporation
12.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
12.5 Siemens AG
12.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.7 Eaton Corporation PLC
12.8 General Electric
12.9 Sensirion AG
12.10 Infineon Technologies AG
12.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.
12.12 ABB Ltd.
12.13 InvenSense, Inc.
12.14 Honeywell International Inc.
12.15 Emerson Electric Company
12.16 Legrand S.A
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ai00n
