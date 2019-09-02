$120+ Billion Smart Sensors Markets - Global Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Sensors - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Sensors market accounted for $24.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $123.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the key players in this market include Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Atmel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V. , Siemens AG , Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation PLC , General Electric , Sensirion AG, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., ABB Ltd., InvenSense, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company and Legrand S.A.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for consumer electronics products, higher demand in the healthcare and automotive industries and the growing trend of miniaturization in electronics. However, the high cost of development and lack of privacy are inhibiting the market growth.



Smart Sensor has a multi-sensing capability that measures the temperature, pressure, humidity & position and processes the data using microprocessors & advanced computation models. They offer various advantages such as high reliability, low power consumption, wireless configuration, high performance, easy maintenance, size flexibility and minimal requirement for interconnecting cables.



On the basis of Type, Position Sensors segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of integrated control systems in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and tablets. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring vehicle compliance with the slated emission riders. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising government support and rising deployment of smart city and smart infrastructure projects in this region.



