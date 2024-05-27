120 Teams of Young Innovators Shine at the Hong Kong Science Fair

Annual Event Showcases the Power of Creativity and the Innovation of Next Generation Technology in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation ('HKIF') is thrilled to announce that the annual Hong Kong Science Fair ('Science Fair'), will take place from 8 to 9 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Science Fair offers a dynamic platform for Hong Kong's young innovators to showcase their creativity, with this year's theme encouraging them to 'Think Big Be Innovative'. 120 teams of local primary and secondary school students will share their outstanding innovative projects, while visitors to the fair can look forward to exploring six interactive zones, including the most popular 'Laboratory Series' workshops. Participants can delve into the fascinating world of food science, enjoy a sensory engagement session through changing the form and colour of sand, as well as utilise technology to transform physical drawings into a virtual imaginary world where they can roam among the stars. In addition, the Science Fair will also feature innovative technological advancements from local universities and institutions and invite local technology experts to share their latest scientific research. Online registration is now open, and admission is free for the public.

The third Hong Kong Science Fair will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8 to 9 June. The event will showcase 120 innovative projects created by primary and secondary students.

The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation is dedicated to fostering innovation and technology development in Hong Kong by cultivating an innovative spirit from an early age. As part of its commitment, HKIF arranged for the gold award-winning teams from the previous Science Fair to participate in the prestigious International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland in April. This exhibition is one of the largest global events exclusively devoted to inventions, students and teachers from Bishop Hall Jubilee School, St. Stephen's Girls' College, and C.&M.A. Chui Chak Lam Memorial School had the unique opportunity to exchange ideas with inventors from around 40 countries and regions. Two of their research projects, 'AI Guardian' and 'Plantis', received bronze awards at the exhibition.

Mr. Daryl Ng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, said, 'With the strong support of the Central Government and the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong's innovation and technology continues to thrive and gain international recognition. The Hong Kong delegation won over 350 awards at this year's "International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva", exceeding past achievements. Seeing former Hong Kong Science Fair participants succeed on the global innovation stage was truly inspiring. The Science Fair gives primary and secondary students a platform to showcase their creativity, and I am grateful for the ongoing support from all sectors. I encourage the public to experience first-hand the innovative energy of our youth and, together, to promote a culture of innovation and technology.'

The Hong Kong Science Fair attracts thousands of visitors annually and showcases Hong Kong's passion for innovation and technology. Six interactive zones will be featured in this year's Science Fair for families to enjoy interactive experience and workshops, including the 'Laboratory Series' workshops that are well received by children. In the 'Magic Vit-C' workshop, participants can explore the chemical interactions between vitamin C and fresh cut fruits and deepen their understanding of food science; the 'Sand-sitivity' workshop will offer a creative learning experience by manipulating the texture and colour of sand to stimulate the senses; in 'Draw Me to the Stars', technology will be used to transform physical drawings into a virtual imaginary world, allowing visitors to embark an exciting tour with space creatures; in 'HKSF Odyssey', visitors can explore the entire exhibition hall and collect the exquisite astronaut postcards. This year's fair will also present the latest scientific and technological research advancements from local universities and institutions. Experts from different institutions will also be on hand to discuss the real-world applications of innovative technologies and their development, fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and the public.

This year's Science Fair received nearly 330 project submissions from over 1,400 students and teachers representing 130 local and international schools, with students ranging from Primary 4 to Secondary 6. Among the participants, approximately 50 schools are joining the fair for the first time. A preliminary judging panel composed of experts and scholars from various industries has selected 120 finalist teams. These finalists will present their research projects, focusing on four main categories: 'Smart City & Smart Home', 'Medical & Healthcare', 'Sustainability', and 'Education'. The public can also participate by voting for the 'Most Popular Award' on-site, supporting and encouraging these young inventors as they continue to explore their creative potential.

The Third Hong Kong Science Fair and Award Presentation Ceremony Details Date: 8 – 9 June 2024 (Saturday to Sunday) Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG Online Registration: https://www.reghksciencefair.org.hk/public/

