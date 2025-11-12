123Loadboard and MiKargo247 Partner to Redefine Cargo Insurance Access for Carriers and Owner-Operators

Instant, Per-Trip Coverage Up to $2 Million Now Available Directly Inside the 123Loadboard Platform

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 123Loadboard, one of North America's leading freight-matching platforms, has partnered with MiKargo247, a digital insurance platform offering real-time spot cargo coverage for carriers, brokers, and shippers to integrate per-trip insurance directly inside the platform.

The U.S. freight market is enormous, with some estimate of freight and logistics services exceeding US$1.3 trillion annually. Yet industry analysts estimate that more than 60% of cargo on North American roads is underinsured or uninsured, representing billions of unprotected good. At the same time, cargo theft is climbing: CargoNet reports 14% year-over-year increase in theft events across the U.S. and Canada in 2025. Small fleets and independent owner-operators who make up the backbone of the trucking sector are often forced to choose between expensive annual policies or rolling the dice one each haul.

The integration represents a fundamental shift in how risk is managed across the freight ecosystem. With MiKargo247's API-driven platform, 123Loadboard users can see transparent pricing, select trip-specific limits, and receive instant certificates of insurance directly where they book loads.

Through this collaboration, 123Loadboard members can now quote, bid, and issue cargo insurance on demand without leaving the load board. Coverage up to $2 million per load can be secured in seconds, transforming the once-manual process of calling brokers and waiting for quotes into a seamless digital experience.

"Until now, insurance has been one of the most frustrating bottlenecks in freight," said Michele McGinnis, Co-Founder of MiKargo247. "By embedding coverage at the point of booking, we're eliminating delays, cutting paperwork, and helping carriers protect their freight instantly—quote and bind coverage with no waiting."

"This partnership reflects the pace of modern logistics," said Loarn Metzen, co-founder and chief innovation officer at 123Loadboard. We're empowering our members to move faster, with the confidence that each load is protected on their terms."

The on-demand cargo insurance feature is live now for all 123Loadboard members via web and mobile.

About 123Loadboard:

123Loadboard is a leading freight-matching platform connecting carriers, brokers, and shippers across North America. Through tools for load search, rate analytics, and digital workflow management, 123Loadboard empowers the trucking industry with innovation and transparency.

www.123loadboard.com

About MiKargo247:

MiKargo247 is a digital Insurtech platform offering real-time spot cargo coverage for carriers, brokers, and shippers. Its API-driven technology enables users to quote, bind, and issue instantly, streamline risk management for modern freight economy.

www.mikargo247.com

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

[email protected]

917-902-0219

SOURCE MiKargo247