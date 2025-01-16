MiKargo247 Partners with Falvey Insurance Group - Adds Air & Ocean Shipping Capabilities

The Only All-Mode Insurtech Platform for One-Way Spot-Cargo Insurance Signs New Underwriter and Extends Reach Globally

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiKargo247, the only all-mode Insurtech platform for one-way, spot cargo insurance, today announces Falvey Insurance Group as the company's underwriting partner providing global expansion beyond trucking into air, ocean, and cross border coverage.

This new partnership enables MiKargo247 to now offer Motor Carriers, Freight Brokers, Freight Forwarders, and shippers' opportunity for all risk cargo insurance when needed. These include:

Increased Transit Mode Options : Additional transit modes, including Cross-Border Mexico, Air, and Ocean.

: Additional transit modes, including Cross-Border Mexico, Air, and Ocean. Higher Policy Limits : The available Truckload limit has been raised to $2,000,000 for all approved commodities, and Cross-Border limit increased to $1,000,000 .

: The available Truckload limit has been raised to for all approved commodities, and Cross-Border limit increased to . Expanded Commodity Approval : The inclusion of high-value items such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and more.

: The inclusion of high-value items such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and more. Streamlined Process: Reduction of previously required fields, enabling quicker access to instant quotes and purchases without the need for sign-ups, pre-approvals, or subscriptions.

Billy Worthington, SVP of Transportation & Logistics at Falvey said, "Falvey is excited to partner with MiKargo247 as their embedded shipper's interest insurance solution. This partnership allows us to support shippers on a broader level and bring instant insurance to them when they need it most."

These developments mark the next big step in MiKargo247's commitment to meeting the growing needs of the transportation and logistics industry with solutions that keep the company ahead in this rapidly evolving market.

"MiKargo247 has consistently focused on solving capacity constraints with unmatched speed, coverage, and service. Our partnership with Falvey Insurance Group, combined with this latest round of changes, underscores our dedication to delivering value and exceeding customer expectations. We have listened intently to our users and incorporated their valuable feedback into this release," said Michele McGinnis, CEO of MiKargo247.

About MiKargo247:

Founded in 2022, MiKargo247 was established with the goal of providing industry specific Insurtech solutions with the lowest friction possible. Providing up to $2 Million of coverage per delivery, MiKargo247's policies, underwritten by Falvey Insurance Group, can be processed in under 2 minutes.

About Falvey Insurance Group:

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

