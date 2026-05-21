123NET Names Ken Fitzpatrick President and CEO

Former Everstream CEO brings 30 years of telecom and internet industry experience

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 123NET, a Michigan-based provider of fiber internet, colocation and voice services, today announced that Ken Fitzpatrick, former President and CEO of Everstream, has been named President and CEO of 123NET, effective today. 123NET is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Ken Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick succeeds 123NET Founder, President and CEO Dan Irvin, who will remain with the company as a member of the Board of Directors. The leadership transition is part of the company's long-term growth and succession planning strategy.

Founded in 1995, 123NET operates Michigan's largest fiber network and is known for its long-term infrastructure investment and reliable connectivity solutions. The company manages nearly 5,000 route miles of long-haul and metro fiber across Michigan's major markets. Its network includes Michigan's largest carrier hotel, home to the Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-iX), the seventh-largest exchange point by throughput in North America. 123NET also operates four high-density data centers in metro Detroit and Grand Rapids.

"I am honored to lead 123NET forward and build on the solid foundation Dan and his team have created," Fitzpatrick said. "The company has a clear strategic direction and strong market position. I believe it's well positioned for continued growth in the years ahead. I look forward to working alongside the team to build on the company's success, deepen customer relationships and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

After three decades leading 123NET, Dan Irvin is transitioning from day-to-day operations to pursue personal interests and spend more time with his family. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished at 123NET, from the earliest days of internet communications to becoming one of the most impactful and best-connected telecom companies in the Midwest," Irvin said. "Ken stood out immediately as the right leader for this next chapter. He understands our culture, values our client relationships and has the experience to continue driving innovation."

Fitzpatrick brings more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling complex network-based businesses. At Everstream, he led the company through a successful turnaround and return to profitable growth in the enterprise fiber market. He also recently served as chief strategy officer for the communications practice at Wipro, where he was responsible for scaling the carrier and infrastructure sectors across North America.

"We are excited to welcome Ken to 123NET and look forward to partnering with him and the management team as the company continues its strong growth trajectory," said Steven Smith, Managing Director at Grain Management. "Ken's industry experience, operational leadership and strategic vision make him exceptionally well suited to lead 123NET into its next chapter. We also want to thank Dan for his remarkable leadership over the past 30 years and for building an outstanding business and culture that position the company for continued success."

Earlier in his career, Fitzpatrick spent nearly two decades at Charter Communications and its predecessor Time Warner Cable, most recently as Senior Vice President at Spectrum Enterprise, where he led national operations, service delivery, engineering and customer care.

Active professionally and in his community, Fitzpatrick serves on the boards of several industry and nonprofit organizations, including The McCourt Foundation, which focuses on neurological diseases and supports patients and families affected by Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, ALS and Parkinson's disease.

SOURCE 123NET Inc.