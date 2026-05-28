$124 Trillion Will Change Hands by 2048 -- and 70% of Heirs Will Drop the Family Advisor: Haute Jets and 5W Release "The Untethered Heir"

The third volume of the Haute Jets / 5W wealth-intelligence series documents the largest private wealth transfer in history — and the discovery shift now underway, where the next generation of buyers, advisors, and brands is being chosen inside ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity before a single human is contacted.

MIAMI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Jets and 5W, the AI Communications firm, today released The Untethered Heir, the third volume in the firms' co-published wealth-intelligence series. The report documents the $124 trillion private wealth transfer projected by Cerulli Associates through 2048 — the single largest movement of private capital ever recorded — and the parallel shift it has triggered: a generation of heirs and self-made wealthy individuals who research advisors, aviation, jurisdictions, and brands inside AI engines before any human relationship is initiated.

The full report is available now at hautejets.com/untethered-heir-report-2026.

The headline finding the firms expect to draw the most industry attention concerns the resilience of existing client relationships. According to Cerulli, more than 70% of heirs are likely to change or drop their parents' financial advisor after inheriting. Only about one in five keeps the advisor who built the fortune. The report argues the same exposure applies to every service relationship attached to first-generation wealth — bank, agency, aviation provider, family office, hotel group, dealer, auction house, law firm — and that the replacement shortlist for each is now being built inside large language models.

"This shift is different from the ones before it," said Seth Semilof, Co-Founder of Haute Media Group and a partner in Haute Jets. "The next generation doesn't want the keys to an aircraft. They want the wing when they need it, and nothing when they don't. Asset-light isn't a trend for this generation — it's the baseline. And every previous relationship attached to first-generation wealth is back in play the moment the money moves. The operators who build around that are the ones the heirs will fly, and bank with, and call."

The report also documents the geographic redrawing already underway. Over the past decade, Shenzhen's resident millionaire population grew 142%, Scottsdale 125%, Bengaluru 120%, West Palm Beach 112%, Dubai 102%, and Miami 94%. London is the story's outflow node — the United Kingdom is projected to have lost 16,500 millionaires in 2025 alone, the largest single-year millionaire exodus on record. Inside the United States, Florida captured $20.7 billion in net adjusted-gross-income from interstate migration in a single year, roughly four times the gain of second-place Texas.

The report introduces an emerging cohort whose mobility patterns the firms describe as the purest expression of "inherited mobility": 241,700 crypto millionaires worldwide, up 40% year over year, with 94% under the age of 40. These holders cluster in Dubai, Singapore, Lisbon, and Puerto Rico for tax structure rather than heritage — a pattern fully documented in the firms' Crypto Wealth Map study released earlier this year.

"Every generation of wealth got discovered a different way — referral, then the magazine, then search," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The next one gets discovered inside the AI engines, or it doesn't get discovered at all. The heir is building the shortlist in ChatGPT and Claude before anyone picks up a phone. The brands that win the next $124 trillion are the ones the engines can already cite — and you build that authority before the transfer, not during it."

The Untethered Heir is the third volume in the Haute Jets / 5W wealth-intelligence series. The full report — with every figure linked to its primary source — is available at hautejets.com/untethered-heir-report-2026.

About Haute Jets

Haute Jets is the on-demand private jet charter brand founded by Haute Living, providing access to a global fleet across 175 countries, with Wyvern- and ARGUS-rated safety standards and no memberships required. Learn more at hautejets.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations