The AI Company Comms Study 2026 documents that approximately one-third of major AI companies regularly disclose real usage numbers; finds structural decoupling between AI revenue leaders and AI media coverage leaders; identifies founder-reputation gap unique to the AI sector.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, today released The AI Company Comms Study 2026, the first structured benchmark of how the 15 leading AI companies communicate implementation, disclosure, and adoption to enterprise buyers, developers, regulators, and consumers. The study was published in partnership with Everything-PR and is available at everything-pr.com/ai-company-comms-study-2026.

The study evaluates OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Google DeepMind/Gemini, Microsoft AI/Copilot, Meta AI, Perplexity, Mistral, Cohere, Character AI, Stability AI, Runway, Midjourney, Inflection AI, and Hugging Face across three dimensions: implementation messaging, usage and adoption disclosure, and founder voice posture.

Key findings

Disclosure asymmetry is the defining feature of the AI sector. Of the 15 AI companies studied, only approximately one-third regularly disclose concrete weekly or monthly active user numbers, revenue, or enterprise customer counts. The remainder publish aggregated numbers, episodic disclosures tied to funding rounds, or nothing systematic at all. Every CIO, CMO, and corporate board currently evaluating AI vendors is doing so on asymmetric information.

Revenue scale and communications scale have decoupled. Anthropic's annualized revenue reached approximately $30 billion in April 2026, exceeding OpenAI's approximately $25 billion as of February 2026 — even as OpenAI's consumer user base remains roughly 20 times larger and its press coverage volume several multiples greater. Communications volume is no longer a proxy for revenue volume.

The loudest AI founder voice carries the weakest sentiment. Elon Musk, the most-covered AI founder by absolute communications volume, registered 37 percent favorable against 55 percent unfavorable in Morning Consult tracking (June 2025) — the lowest figures of his tracked series. In every other sector of US business, communications volume correlates positively with favorable sentiment. In AI, the correlation has broken.

Several major AI brands operate in near-silence. Midjourney, despite global brand recognition, publishes effectively no public revenue, MAU, or enterprise customer data. The study identifies Character AI, Stability AI, Inflection AI, and Mistral as additional companies whose disclosure cadences are materially below their scale.

Enterprise AI penetration is now a measured fact. Anthropic discloses 8 of the Fortune 10 as customers; OpenAI is deployed at 92 percent of the Fortune 500; Microsoft Copilot has crossed 15 million paid seats inside its 400-million-plus Microsoft 365 installed base. The forecast era is over; the measurement era has begun.

Five sub-indexes

The study ranks the 15 companies across five categories: most transparent on usage and revenue (OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft AI/Copilot, Google DeepMind/Gemini, Perplexity); most opaque despite scale (Midjourney, xAI/Grok, Meta AI, Stability AI, Character AI); strongest disclosed enterprise customer roster (Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft AI/Copilot, Google DeepMind/Gemini, Cohere); loudest founder voice (Musk, Altman, Zuckerberg, Amodei, Srinivas); and quietest company relative to scale (Midjourney, Character AI, Stability AI, Inflection AI, Mistral).

"The AI industry is the most-hyped and least-benchmarked major technology sector in the United States," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "Every CIO, CMO, and corporate board buying AI today is making decisions on asymmetric information. We built this study because somebody had to fix that — and this is the work 5W exists to do."

Methodology

The study draws on publicly disclosed company communications, 2025–2026 funding announcements, verified third-party analytics including Similarweb, Semrush, and Apptopia, and reporting from Reuters, TechCrunch, The Information, Sacra, and SaaStr. Every figure is dated to its source. Tier classifications reflect qualitative assessment by 5W and the Everything-PR Research Team based on sustained disclosure patterns across the 12 months preceding publication.

Subsequent editions of The AI Company Comms Study will be published quarterly and will incorporate primary polling of enterprise AI buyers, named AI investor sentiment, and expanded coverage of open-source AI, AI vertical applications, and international AI markets.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations